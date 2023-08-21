Victorius Kingston Delays ‘Misty Haven’ Release Amidst Rewriting Controversy

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ — Author Victorius Kingston (24) has announced that he is rewriting his highly anticipated upcoming book, “Misty Haven,” which may delay its publication at the announced release date. Kingston explained that he was not satisfied with the version of the book that the publisher pushed him to release and that he would have died inside had he released the version the publisher wanted.

For the dedicated fans of Kingston, the recent announcement of the sudden withdrawal of “Misty Haven” just weeks prior to its release has dealt a devastating blow. The loyal fan base has been awaiting the arrival of “Misty Haven” for over 3 years now. Kingston, faced with the challenge of rewriting his entire novel from scratch in only two weeks, promised his readers that he would complete the book before the announced deadline. But the author’s promise was met with a wave of outrage from his fans, who worried that the author may fail to release the book on the original release date.

While some fans are expressing their disappointment and frustration on social media, feeling let down by Kingston’s decision to rewrite the book, most of his fans are showing their support for his choice, expressing on Instagram and Threads that they admire his commitment to delivering a book of quality even if it requires postponing its release.

The publisher has chosen not to comment on the issue leaving Kingston’s fans and readers to wonder about the decision and what it might mean for the books future.