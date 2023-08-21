Shaping the Future of Plastic Packaging Sector: Market Prospects 2023-2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Plastic Packaging Industry | Forecast 2030

Plastic Packaging Industry Data Book – Food & Beverage, Personal & Household, Industrial and Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market

Grand View Research’s plastic packaging sector data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Plastic Packaging Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Plastic Packaging Industry USD 347.35 billion in 2022

Food & Beverage Plastic Packaging Market Size USD 190,550.86 million in 2022, 3.7% CAGR (2023-2030)

Industrial Plastic Packaging Market Size USD 45,638.55 million in 2022, 3.0% CAGR (2023-2030)

Personal & Household Plastic Packaging Market Size USD 70,911.49 million in 2022, 3.8% CAGR (2023-2030)

Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market Size USD 40,249.05 million in 2022, 4.1% CAGR (2023-2030)

Food & Beverage Plastic Packaging Market Growth & Trends

Food and beverage is one of the largest markets with a significant impact on the global economy and is constantly growing at a significant rate owing to the rising population around the globe. Changing lifestyles, high rates of urbanization, and increased per capita income are driving the demand for packaged food and beverages, which, in turn, is driving the plastic packaging market.

The global food & beverage plastics packaging market is expected to witness growth on account of rising demand for packaged food & beverage demand in developed and developing economies, stringent regulations regarding the preservation of packaged food shelf life, and more convenient features offered by plastic packaging compared to other types of packaging. The convenience can be in the type of weight, price, heat-sealable, portability, and ease of use. Growing demand for packaged ready-to-eat meals, snacks, beverages, and other food products is substantially propelling the penetration of packaging in the food & beverage sector which can positively drive the demand for food & beverage plastic packaging.

Personal & Household Plastic Packaging Market Growth & Trends

Rising consumption of cosmetics, along with increasing disposable income and demand for personal care products, is likely to drive the demand for plastic packaging in personal care & cosmetics applications. Moreover, various product innovations, such as Envers, an extensive range of cosmetic packaging from Lumson S.P.A., which utilizes airless technology on its polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) bottles, increase the demand for added functionality.

Demand for cosmetics and personal care products from millennials is on the rise in major countries including the U.S., China, India, and other developing economies. The consumer base in these countries is expected to increase substantially over the forecast period leading to a higher demand for plastic packaging.

Polyethylene terephthalate is known for its durability, transparency, and resistance to moisture. These properties have made cosmetics product manufacturers consider PET for packaging. Glass and metals have been used considerably in cosmetics product manufacturing. However, the cost associated with these materials positions PET and other plastics at a lower level, thus bringing down the overall cost of the final product. Since the cosmetic products are high priced the rise in packaging cost can hamper the profit margins of the cosmetic product manufacturers.

Industrial Plastic Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The industrial packaging segment includes automotive, construction, energy, transportation, and chemical packaging applications. Various automotive parts such as sealing parts, dashboard assemblies, interior panels, interior door panels, bumpers, and air ducts use plastic packaging.

Plastic is a primary material for shippers, pallets, drums, crates, containers, and IBCs which are primarily used for the transportation of industrial, chemical, and petrochemical products. The growing e-commerce industry is expected to create demand for such pallets, shippers, and crates owing to additional warehousing requirements.

The petrochemical market is projected to grow due to the critical demand from end markets that consume petrochemicals. Petrochemicals are widely consumed in chemical, automotive, and other industrial sectors to produce lubricants, motor oil, adhesives, coatings, and paints. The demand for these products is driven by the growth of the automotive, construction, and manufacturing sectors. The growing population and urbanization across the globe are propelling these sectors’ growth which can increase the consumption of petrochemical-based products, thus fueling the demand for rigid bulk packaging.

Pharmaceutical/ Healthcare Plastic Packaging Market Growth & Trends

Packaging plays a crucial role in the safe storage of pharmaceutical products. The most common materials used for drug packaging include plastic and glass. The material selected for developing packaging for a specific drug depends on factors such as the degree of protection needed for the product, cost, method, compatibility with the sterilization process, and the degree to which the packaging material reacts with the packaged drug. Although some plastics are seen to react with pharmaceutical drugs, plastics such as PET and HDPE are used for producing pharmaceutical packaging since they do not leach harmful chemicals into pharmaceutical products.

In addition, pharmaceutical/healthcare plastics are specifically modified with additives to cater to the required functions such as impact resistance, durability, UV resistance, and moisture resistance. The cost of these plastics also falls low compared to borosilicate glass-based packaging which makes pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers consider plastics for packaging pharmaceutical drugs.

Competitive Insights

The plastic packaging market witnesses highly competitive rivalry with the presence of a number of global plastic packaging manufacturers such as Constantia Flexibles, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Sonoco Product Company, DS Smith plc, Huhtamäki Oy, ALPLA, WINPAK LTD, and CCL Industries along with some other new and growing market players. The global plastic packaging market players face strong competition from other regional and national players as well as from each other since they have a well-established supply chain network, knowledge of suppliers across markets, and well-informed about the packaging compliances and regulations for various end-use sectors.

