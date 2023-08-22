Lucintel Forecasts Peat Market to Reach $6.0 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the peat market is projected to reach an estimated $6.0 billion by 2028 from $4.3 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing agricultural production and food demand, increasing use of peat to warm homes and fire whiskey distilleries, and huge need for this product in horticulture to supply an ideal base for plants.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in peat market by product type (sepric, hemic, and fabric), application (agriculture, energy, biofiltration, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Hemic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the peat market is segmented into sepric, hemic, and fabric. Lucintel forecasts that the hemic market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its substantial application in agriculture and horticulture as these are organic material, which are partially degraded.

“Within the peat market, the agriculture segment is expected to remain the largest application”

Based on application the agriculture segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the considerable application of this product in agriculture to keep soil moist and also provides protection from water when the product is dry.

“North America will dominate the peat market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region as agriculture is heavily commercialized and merchandised in countries like Canada and the U.S.A.

Major players of peat market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Global Peat, T & J Enterprises, Stender, Neova, and Klasmann-Deilmann are among the major peat providers.

