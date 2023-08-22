Lucintel Forecasts Density Meter Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the density meter market is projected to reach an estimated $1.5 billion by 2028 from $1.2 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing awareness related to Ultrasonic, increasing consumer need for simplicity and personalized experience, and the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in density meter market by type (benchtop, modules, and portable), application (nuclear, microwaves, coriolis, ultrasonic, and gravitic), and end use industry (water and wastewater treatment, chemicals, food & beverages, oil & gas, metals & mining, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, and others), and region.

“Ultrasonic market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the density meter market is segmented into nuclear, microwaves, coriolis, ultrasonic, and gravitic. Lucintel forecasts that the ultrasonic market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its increasing adoption in various end use industries, such as oil & gas, water and wastewater treatment, and pulp & papers owing to its low cost and ease of installation.

“Within the density meter market, the oil & gas segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the oil & gas segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for Zigbee in healthcare, ultrasonic application to support remote monitoring facilities, and consumer comfort and convenience enhancement.

“Asia pacific will dominate the density meter market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing industrialization, rising government initiatives in the water & wastewater treatment industry along with increase in the number of pharmaceutical and food and beverages industries in this region.

Major players of density meter market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Anton Paar, VWR International, Mettler Toledo, Schmidt + Haensch, Emerson Electric, Rhosonics Analytical, Ametek, TA Instruments, and Red Meters are among the major density meter providers.

