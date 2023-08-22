Lucintel Forecasts Balloon Catheter Market to Reach $6.9 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the balloon catheter market is projected to reach an estimated $6.9 billion by 2028 from $4.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the availability of major players, substantial demand for the product among the existing customers, and presence of advanced infrastructure, modern technologies, and supportive investment in the region.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in balloon catheter market by product type (normal, cutting, scoring, drug eluting, and others), raw material (polyurethane, nylon, and others), indication (coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease), end use industry (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and cardiac catheterization laboratories), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Nylon market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on raw material, the balloon catheter market is segmented into polyurethane, nylon, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the nylon market is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing requirement for high-pressure balloons made of nylon that can stretch between 100% and 800%.

“Within the balloon catheter market, the hospital segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry”

Based on end use industry the hospital segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing usage of this device in cases of chronic heart disease brought on by diabetes or high cholesterol and growing preference for minimally invasive procedures among patients.

“North America will dominate the balloon catheter market in near future”

North America will remain the largest region due to the availability of major players, substantial demand for the product among the existing customers, and presence of advanced infrastructure, modern technologies, and supportive investment in the region.

Major players of balloon catheter market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Biomerics, Boston Scientific, A.V medical, Teleflex Medical, and Johnson & Johnson are among the major balloon catheter providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

Global Medical Battery Market

Stent Market

Wheelchair Market

3D Printing Medical Device Market

Medical Device Market

Diagnostic Imaging Market

Medical Lifting Sling Market

Liquid Biopsy Market

Stretcher Market