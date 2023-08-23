Games and Puzzles Industry is expected to reach USD 54.19 billion by 2030

Games and Puzzles Industry Data Book Covers Games and Puzzles Market

The global Games and Puzzles industry generated over USD 15.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period.

Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

The Global Games and Puzzles Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Games Market Growth & Trends

The global games market size was estimated at USD 8.40 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% from 2023 to 2030.

The licensed game segment is poised for substantial growth during the forecast period. This growth is primarily fueled by market players actively introducing captivating games specifically designed for children. These game developers have recognized the immense potential in catering to the younger audience, leveraging popular licensed characters, brands, and franchises that resonate with kids. For instance, in May 2022, London-based Outright Games launched a digital teaser on YouTube, showcasing five new licensed games for kids based on big-name entertainment brands. The games are based on L.O.L. Surprise, PAW Patrol, and more.

Puzzles Market Growth & Trends

The global Puzzles market size was estimated at USD 6.68 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Puzzle-solving is a relaxing and restorative pastime. A December 2022 study by Aviva revealed that more than 45% of individuals in the UK enjoyed puzzle-solving. Most of them prefer puzzles in a material format, and about 84% have done puzzles like number puzzles, jigsaws, and word problems in the past year. Additionally, adults over 55 are driving the puzzles market’s growth since they are more inclined than others to prefer puzzles in material formats.

The puzzle market has experienced innovation and excitement due to the rise of 3D and 4D puzzles. These puzzles can be educationally advantageous and provide a more engaging experience. A Canadian company that specializes in 3D puzzles is Wrebbit Puzzle Inc. It develops a variety of puzzles with a range of themes, such as Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, and Lord of the Rings. The company launched its 440-piece Friends-inspired Central Perk! 3D Jigsaw Puzzle in April 2021.

Non-licensed puzzles are widely available online as e-commerce expands. Customers may browse various options, evaluate prices, and read reviews owing to this accessibility before making a purchase. Online shopping’s convenience has contributed to the growth of non-licensed puzzle sales. Since people buy puzzles for thoughtful and enjoyable gifts, the puzzle-giving culture helps puzzle sales. This allows non-licensed puzzles a more universal appeal, making them a more reliable and profitable investment for manufacturers.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Games and Puzzles industry are:

Buffalo Games

Hasbro, Inc.

Mattel, Inc.

Ceaco, Inc.

Ravensburger AG

Schmidt Spiele

Cubicfun 3D Puzzle

Educa Borras

Castorland

Cobble Hill

Gailson

