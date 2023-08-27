Melexis Hall-Effect Switch ICs Featured by Future Electronics in THE EDGE

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is is thrilled to include the latest addition to its comprehensive semiconductor portfolio – Melexis Hall-Effect Switch ICs.

With their feature in THE EDGE newsletter, Melexis enables accurate and reliable measurement in various applications thanks to their comprehensive selection of Hall Effect Switch ICs. With their versatility, compact size, low power consumption, and robust performance, they have become a popular choice for engineers seeking reliable sensing solutions.

For more information about the Melexis Hall-Effect Switch ICs and other advanced electronic solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/melexis-hall-effect-switch-ic.

To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Register here to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media contact:

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

+1 514-694-7710

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###