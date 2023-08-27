Jessup Manufacturing Helps Building Owners with Top Fire Safety Tips

McHenry, IL, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Jessup Manufacturing is working with landlords and building owners to improve fire safety over the winter months. Some of the main causes of fires include cooking and heating equipment, candles, children, and lack of fire prevention, safety signs, and knowledge on how to escape a fire. With the proper training and fire safety signage you can help save lives and damage to property.

Preventing fires in apartments can be simple with a few items in place. First, remind your occupants not to overload their kitchens and plug crock pots or other cooking devices in a separate location. Ask building occupants to keep kitchen areas clear, as children can be a distraction. And remind apartment renters to never leave their unit when something is in the oven or on the stove. Lastly, every unit should have a fire extinguisher readily accessible.

Should a fire happen make sure to have the proper equipment and signage easily accessible. Photoluminescent fire safety signage, also referred to as glow-in-the-dark or self-illuminating, provides a non-electrical option that is approved by organizations such as the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and National Fire Protection Association. Leveraging the technology to improve egress markers, fire extinguisher signs, and other emergency exit signage is an excellent way to improve building safety.

Buildings should have all emergency exit routes clearly marked. Photoluminescent egress markers placed around stairs, doors, and other walkways provide visibility during a power outage or smoky situation.

Make sure your building occupants are aware of stairwells and fire extinguisher locations with well placed signage. Fire extinguisher signs should be visible from all areas or a fire extinguisher sign with an arrow can be used to direct people to the nearest location.

