Future Electronics is a GradConn Franchise Partner

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently became a franchise partner to GradConn.

GradConn is a Taiwan-based manufacturer of electronic components. GradConn builds connectors and coaxial cable assemblies for the electronics industry, enabling designs to come to life.

Future Electronics is delighted to be partnering with GradConn to seamlessly bring their connectors and coaxial assemblies to the world’s leading electronics companies. GradConn’s manufacturing expertise paired with Future Electronics’ breadth of customers, global distribution network and design experience is sure to make a great match.

Like Future Electronics, GradConn stands for quality. Their factories are ISO 9001 and 14001 certified to ensure the highest possible standards and supply chain ethics.

Customers will now be able to order GradConn components through Future Electronics and benefit from delightful customer service, faster lead and delivery times, and world-class design expertise.

To order from or browse the GradConn product catalog please contact your Future Electronics sales representative or visit Future Electronics.com .

