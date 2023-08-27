Microchip PIC16F18854 Microcontrollers Featured by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is showcasing Microchip’s PIC16F18854 Microcontroller (MCU) in a recently-launched campaign.

The PIC16(L)F18854 microcontrollers by Microchip feature Analog, Core Independent Peripherals and Communication Peripherals, combined with eXtreme Low-Power (XLP) technology for a wide range of general purpose and low-power applications.

To learn more about these microcontrollers, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/featured-products/microchip-pic16f18854-microcontrollers.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

