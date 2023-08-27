Annette Choti, Law Quill President, Reveals Law Conferences Insights

2023-08-27

Lee’s Summit, MO, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — Law Quill President Annette Choti was the keynote speaker for The Missouri Bar Solo & Small Law Firm Conference and the Ms. JD Law Student Leadership Academy. Choti is a thought leader and marketing and SEO expert in her field.

During the Missouri Bar Solo & Small Law Firm Conference, Ms. Choti captivated the audience with an informative and insightful presentation emphasizing the importance of online visibility and effective strategies for maximizing digital presence among small law firms.

After her engagement at Missouri Bar Solo & Small Law Firm Conference, Choti spoke at the Ms. JD Law Student Leadership Academy. She spoke on the significance of digital marketing and SEO in the legal industry today, providing valuable advice to aspiring law students who want to lead in a tech-savvy world.

Choti said, “Legal marketing and SEO are more important than ever, not only for established law firms but also for the upcoming generation of legal professionals.”

Annette Choti founded Law Quill, a legal marketing agency based in Kansas City. The agency focuses on delivering comprehensive and efficient digital marketing and SEO strategies to law firms. Through her guidance, she has successfully helped numerous law firms thrive online.

Anyone interested in learning about Choti’s presentation can discover more by visiting the Law Quill website.

About Law Quill : Choti founded Law Quill, an innovative legal marketing agency committed to delivering online digital marketing and SEO solutions for law firms of all sizes. Their mission is to boost law firms’ online visibility, attract new clients, and enhance service for existing clients. With SEO-rich content, Law Quill guides law firms through the complexities of digital marketing in the legal industry.

 

