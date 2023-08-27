GD Supplies Launches Resale Marketplace for ICERIVER Mining Hardware

Vancouver, Canada, 2023-Aug-27 — /EPR Network/ — For years, GD Supplies is making the best Crypto Miners for beginners and experienced miners. This year, the company has launched a resale marketplace for ICERIVER mining machine. The announcement is made soon after the growing demand for ICERIVER miners.

At the launch event of the company, the CEO shared, “It is a moment of pride to announce that our company has started the resale marketplace for ICERIVER miners. Now, customers will get a wide range of ICERIVER mining products on our marketplace. We offer only the tested and best ICERIVER products to our customers. Every product is made by a special team of engineers and belongs to reputed brands of the world. It is easy to order various products from our official website by anyone.

As the demand for solo mining is increasing all over the globe, we have finally launched this marketplace for miners. They can get the best range of cryptocurrency mining hardware for starting the mining process right from home and mining farms.”

The CEO further Adds, “Our resale marketplace has a variety of ICERIVER miners such as ICERIVER KAS KS3L Miner, ICERIVER KAS KS3, ICERIVER KAS KS2 Miner, ICERIVER KAS KS0 ASIC Miner, and ICERIVER KAS KS1 Miner for effective mining solutions for crypto beginners and experts.

Every Iceriver miner that we sell contains special features such as a high hash rate, user-friendly design, less power consumption, less heat generation and scalability. These products are simple to use for both beginners and experienced miners. At GD Supplies, they also bring a special discount and offers on all our products.

The customers have to simply add the products to the cart and complete the payment process. Our marketplace offers various payment methods to the customers on the products. We deliver the Best ICERIVER Miners to the different countries of the globe.”

About GD Supplies

GD Supplies is one of the best names in the field of Crypto Mining Hardware. It offers premium quality products of cryptocurrency mining at an affordable cost to the customers. The company has a long experience in offering the best mining products with nice features.

The company gives the best customer service and is popular for its fast delivery. It supplies the best ICERIVER Mining Hardware with the latest features to the customers to start mining easily. It sells the products in both national and international markets at cost-effective range.