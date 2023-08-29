New College Admissions and Scholarship Guidebook Reveals Proven Strategies for Success

College admissions/scholarship strategist Tracy Barbour has published 12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions and Scholarships to empower students and parents to successfully navigate the highly competitive college admissions process. The book shares her proven strategies for helping students get into top-tier schools and win the most scholarships and other financial aid.

Clarksville, TN, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Tracy Barbour, MSM, college admissions/scholarship strategist, recently released an ebook that shares valuable insights that students can use to get accepted to top schools and win “free money” to fund their education. The book, entitled 12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions and Scholarships, is an easy-to-follow guide that students (and parents) can use to be successful with the highly competitive college admissions process.

“This book is an essential tool for students/parents who want to master the complexities of applying for college and scholarships—with the least amount of time and stress while maximizing their results,” Barbour says.

12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions and Scholarships is available at Barnes and Noble, Apple Books, Smashwords, Rakuten Kobo, Palace Marketplace, and other retailers.

For a limited time, everyone can download a FREE complete copy of the ebook at Barnes and Noble at the following link: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/books/1143943295?ean=2940167337619&st=AFF&2sid=Draft2Digital_7968444_NA&sourceId=AFFDraft2Digital

They can also access the book for free at Rakuten Kobo at: https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/12-steps-to-maximizing-college-admissions-scholarships

In her college admissions and scholarship guidebook, Barbour addresses a wide range of important areas, including:

• The best approach for getting accepted to top-tier schools.

• Tips for writing winning essays for college and scholarships

• The right way to ask for—and get—more financial aid

• Recent college admissions trends to watch

• Good-to-know insights to give students a competitive edge

• The true impact of test-optional applications

• The power of sending supplemental information to colleges

• Valuable resources to enhance students’ knowledge and results

The book is full of practical advice that any student/parent can easily follow to win more college acceptances and scholarships. They can use the outlined strategies to:

• Gain the confidence and tools to get positive results

• Get a head start on preparing to submit college applications

• Avoid beginning at square 1 and wasting time

• Focus their efforts and energy in the right areas

• Reduce unnecessary frustration and stress

• Avoid loans and graduate debt-free

The release of 12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions and Scholarships is timely given the increasingly competitive nature of the college admissions process. “Many colleges and universities are not requiring ACT or SAT scores, so there has been a surge in students applying—especially to elite schools,” Barbour says. “This has created a more challenging environment for students who are submitting applications, making it more difficult for them to win acceptance and scholarships from their desired schools. However, the step-by-step methods in my book can help clarify, simplify, and facilitate the entire process for students and parents who implement them.”

12 Steps to Maximizing College Admissions and Scholarships is an outgrowth of the personal experience Barbour gained from being a college admissions/scholarship mentor who has spent 15 years helping high school students win more than $20 million in scholarships, grants, and other financial aid. She has helped some students individually win $640,000, $393,000, $340,000, and $170,000 in college funding. And she helped her own daughter and son graduate from high school with $500,000 combined in financial aid. Now she is committed to using her expertise to help other students successfully manage the college admissions process—which has become even more competitive in recent years.

For more information about the new college admissions and scholarship guidebook, visit https://books2read.com/b/mYqAAW.

About the Author:

Tracy Barbour, MSM, has spent 15 years helping high school students nationwide win more than $20 million in college aid. She is the founder of Horizon Scholarship Services, a free mentoring program that guides juniors and seniors through the intricacies of applying for college admission and scholarships. In addition, Barbour is a freelance journalist and copywriter with a master’s in business management from Austin Peay State University and a bachelor’s in communications/journalism from Eastern New Mexico University. Her business, Barbour Creative Solutions, provides writing and other creative services to clients throughout the country. She has worked professionally as a staff writer/reporter for multiple newspapers, a marketing specialist for the U.S. Air Force’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, and an assistant director of public relations for Alaska’s largest locally owned bank. Barbour lives in Clarksville, Tenn. with her husband of 34 years and business partner, Ronald, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran.

