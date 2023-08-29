Design’N’Buy Rolls Out another Version of its Flagship Solution – DesignO to Transform the Web-to-Print Experience Like Never Before

California, USA, 2023-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — The pioneer of cutting-edge and innovative web-to-print solutions, Design’N’Buy, has once again raised the bar for online personalization. With its release of game-changing updates in its proud and popular online design tool named DesignO, Design’N’Buy unlocks the pool of possibilities for all admins, customers, and companies to dive into it and experience a refreshed way of personalization business.

DesignO is an empowering platform designed by Design’N’Buy that enables businesses and individuals to create personalized products, printing and packaging effortlessly. Already a sensation ever since its release, DesignO is a single powerful API based online graphics designer tool that is all one needs to create custom artwork and templates in minutes with full control of editable elements. With its latest version DesignO V1.7; which introduces a plethora of revolutionary features, the company aims to reform the way both administrators and customers engage with the web-to-print platform.

“The demands of the modern marketplace are ever-evolving and to meet that we at Design’N’Buy always try to stay one step ahead so that we can offer what exactly they are looking for at present. DesignO has created a new benchmark in web-to-print and the way it is growing makes our hearts swell with pride because not just brands and print businesses but end customers as well are finding it the best and most convenient way to personalize online and order,” says Nidhi Agrawal, founder of Design’N’Buy.

Every version of DesignO is no less than a surprise because it promises to deliver a superior web-to-print solution experience with something unexpected and as usual, this release too will make not one but many happy. At the heart of this release is the Form-Based Quick Editor, a breakthrough tool that empowers users to effortlessly customize and personalize their products with a few simple clicks. Whether you’re a B2B storefront seeking branding control or an individual looking to add a personal touch, the Form-Based Quick Editor simplifies the customization process, enabling changes to text and images from any device, anytime, anywhere.

DesignO V1.7 has also got some serious treats in store for the print business owners out there. It has added and revamped the template module such that it is bound to boost productivity and control over design editing. To begin with, the revamped Template Grid page offers a user-friendly interface and new functionalities to streamline template-related tasks.

Further, to make product customization and its management seamless, the new release introduces an improved version of their inbuilt Template Editor and a simplified UI for adding products. Admin users can easily configure products for personalization with few clicks, making customization a breeze, and with its single-page process, admins can also save a lot of productive time as they can make products go live within minutes.

“DesignO V1.7 is not just a release; it’s a paradigm shift,” adds Nidhi Agrawal. “We are dedicated to empowering our users with creativity and unparalleled innovation, making personalized product business an effortless journey. Our commitment to excellence is evident in every feature of this release.” .

DesignO V1.7 represents a significant milestone in Design’N’Buy’s mission to empower businesses and individuals to create personalized products without any hassle. With its innovative features, enhanced functionalities, and improved user interfaces, DesignO V1.7 is all set to create a new standard for the web-to-print experience.

Visit for more information: https://www.designnbuy.com/designo-online-graphics-designer-tool.html

https://youtu.be/mxxDGat__0A

About Design’N’Buy:

Design’N’Buy is a global leader in web-to-print solutions, serving businesses and individuals in over 80 countries. Since its inception in 2009, Design’N’Buy has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, delivering transformative tools and technologies that empower users to create personalized products with ease. With a commitment to excellence and an unwavering focus on customer success, Design’N’Buy is at the forefront of the web-to-print revolution.

For more information about DesignO V1.7 and to explore its full range of features, please visit https://www.designnbuy.com/ or call +1-347-647-9799.

Source: https://whattheythink.com/news/116114-designnbuy-rolls-out-another-version-flagship-solution-designo-transform-web-print-experience-never/