Strat-O-Matic Announces First Ever Unified National Club Program

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., 2023-Aug-31 — /EPR Network/ — Strat-O-Matic, the market leader in sports simulation and traditional sports gaming, today unveiled its ambitious plan to unify and congregate players across North America through a club system. The launch of Strat Club will provide formalized structure and recognition for groups of Strat-O-Matic players who meet regularly, many of whom will be competing for the Strat-O-Matic World Championship which will be held in Las Vegas and is organized by veteran Strat player Pete Nelson. Details on the world championship will be available at https://www.strattpc.com.

“We have seen the great fun and success that other traditional games have had in unifying and rallying regional clubs, and we realized it was time to unify the thousands of Strat-O-Matic players who have been playing for years or, as we saw during the Pandemic, are new to the game,” said Adam Richman, CEO, Strat-O-Matic Media. “It will give us a formalized way to bring together fans of all ages to play in venues ranging from hobby clubs to gaming facilities, and to meet new players not just locally but regionally as well. This is the first step in what we think will be a well received initiative to expand club play to colleges and high schools as well, all revolving around the love of game play, data, and camaraderie tied to sports like baseball.”

In just the first month, more than 39 clubs have registered through Strat-O-Matic’s revamped Clubs program and are both getting perks while also sharing the camaraderie of playing their favorite game with others who share their love of Strat-O-Matic. Ages of players range from early teens to 80. While it has started with the traditional baseball game, Richman feels it will evolve into other sports like football, hockey basketball.

Fans interested in leading or joining a Strat-O-Matic Club can email StratClub@Strat-O-matic.com, and check out details of current clubs and locations at https://www.strat-o-matic.com/strat-clubs. Clubs receive discounts on game sets, captains will receive Strat merchandise, tips from Strat-O-Matic experts on best organizing practices, and other perks as developed.

Clubs now active include (details on each club are available as needed):

Alberta- Edmonton

Alabama- Red Bay

Arizona- Phoenix, Tucson

California- Rowland Heights, Los Angeles, San Jose

Colorado- Denver

Connecticut- North Haven, New Haven

DMV- Washington, DC, Baltimore

Florida- Orlando, Sebastian, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale,

Georgia- Atlanta

Indiana- Indianapolis

Illinois- Chicago

Louisiana- New Orleans

Massachusetts- Boston, Marlborough

Michigan- Detroit

Missouri- Kansas City

New Jersey- Atlantic City, Montclair

New York- Albany, Brooklyn, The Bronx, Buffalo, Manhattan

Nevada- Las Vegas

North Carolina- Elon

Ohio-Cincinnati, Cleveland, Toledo

Oregon- Portland

Pennsylvania- Pittsburgh, Lancaster

Texas- Dallas