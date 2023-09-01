Visit Russell Finex at ANUTEC- International FoodTec India 2023

Visit us at our stand A31 in Hall 1 at the ANUTEC- International FoodTec India 2023 in BEC Mumbai

Posted on 2023-09-01 by in Food & Beverage, Industrial // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2023-Sep-01 — /EPR Network/ — Russell Finex is excited to participate at ANUTEC- International FoodTec India 2023 and demonstrate their range of high-quality separation equipment. As the global leader in separation equipment, the company is thrilled to be presenting at one of India’s biggest exhibitions for the food and beverage industry. Whatever the sieving and filtration requirements may be, Russell Finex is there to assist.

Attendees can meet Russell Finex’s team of friendly and experienced sales engineers in BEC, Mumbai, India, between September 7 – 9 at Hall 1, Stand A31. The team will be happy to discuss projects and provide a ‘hands-on’ experience of how Russell Finex’s solutions can enhance processing.

Contact Russell Finex today.

 

