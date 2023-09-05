Unlocking Opportunities in Wound Debridement Sector Services

Wound Debridement Industry | Forecast 2030

Wound Debridement Industry Data Book – Wound Irrigation Systems, Enzymatic Wound Debridement, Maggot Debridement Market

The global wound debridement industry was estimated at USD 5.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s wound debridement industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Insights

The global wound irrigation systems market size was estimated at USD 303.84 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for wound irrigation systems is on the rise, owing to technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising number of surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and the introduction of technologically advanced products are the major factors anticipated to drive the market. For instance, in May 2021, Becton, Dickinson, and Company launched BD Surgiphor, which is the first ready-to-use aqueous povidone-iodine (PVP) irrigation solution that helps in loosening and removing wound debris.

The global wound irrigation systems market on the basis of product, application and region: The manual wound irrigation system segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 55.3% in 2022. The manual wound irrigation system involves thumb-controlled pressure and provides an accurate forceful stream directly to the desired site. This system is mainly used for deep surgical wounds and hard-to-heal wounds. Therefore, the increasing cases of surgical site infection and diabetic foot ulcers are anticipated to drive the segment over the forecast period.

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Insights

The global enzymatic wound debridement market size was valued at USD 692.69 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Market demand is rising owing to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, a high number of accidents, and the introduction of technologically advanced products across the globe.

The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases is one of the major factors boosting growth. According to the National Diabetes Statistic Report 2017, published by the CDC, more than 100 million people in the U.S. are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Moreover, as per the International Diabetes Federation, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase from 366.0 million in 2011 to 552.0 million by 2030. Since prolonged diabetes may lead to diabetic foot, rising incidence of diabetes is expected to positively impact growth. Collagenase- and papain-based products are majorly used for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

The enzymatic wound debridement market report on the basis of product, type, end use, and region: Based on type, the enzymatic wound debridement market is divided into acute and chronic wounds. The acute wounds segment dominated the market in 2018. They include burns abrasions, lacerations, incisions, and puncture wounds. An increase in the number of burn injuries across the globe is one of the major factors driving the segment growth. Every year, around 50.0% of the population globally is at risk of fire-related traumas, of which 90.0% of the cases occur in moderate- and low-income countries. As per WHO, annually, there are over 1,000,000 reported cases of moderate or severe burns. Thus, the segment is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

Maggot Debridement Market Insights

The global maggot debridement market size was valued at USD 9.1 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2020 to 2027. The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases is one of the major factors contributing to market growth.

According to the National Diabetes Statistic Report 2017, published by the CDC, more than 100.0 million people in the U.S. are living with diabetes or prediabetes. Furthermore, as per the International Diabetes Federation, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase from 366.0 million in 2011 to 552.0 million by 2030. Since prolonged diabetes may lead to diabetic foot ulcers, the rising incidence of diabetes is expected to positively impact the growth of the market for maggot debridement. Loose larva and bio bags are the latest technology used in the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers.

The global maggot debridement market on the basis of administration, application, end-use, and region: The chronic wound segment held the largest revenue share of 60.2% in 2019 in the market for maggot debridement. The segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Maggot debridement is majorly used in the treatment of chronic wounds. The chronic wounds comprise diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. The pressure ulcer segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Pressure ulcers are also known as bed sores and usually occur due to prolonged intense pressure on the skin. Prolonged hospital stay is the most common cause of such ulcers. Pressure ulcers are common in the geriatric population. Pressure ulcers generally occur in the bony areas of the body such as ankles, hips, and tailbone. The rising geriatric population across the globe is a major factor driving the segment.

Wound Irrigation Market System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Manual

Battery-operated

Wound Irrigation Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcer Pressure Ulcer Venous Leg Ulcer

Burns

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers

Acute Wounds Burn Other Wounds



Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Collagenase Product

Papain Product

Others

Enzymatic Wound Debridement Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Maggot Debridement Market Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Loose Larva

Biobags

Maggot Debridement Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Chronic Wounds Diabetic Foot Ulcers Pressure Ulcers Venous Leg Ulcers Others

Acute Wounds Surgical & Traumatic Wounds Burn Wounds



Maggot Debridement Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital

Clinics

Wound Care Centers

Others

Wound Debridement Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Gels

Ointments & Creams

Surgical Devices

Medical Gauzes

Ultrasonic Devices

Others

Wound Debridement Market Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Autolytic

Enzymatic

Surgical

Mechanical

Others

Wound Debridement Market Wound Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pressure Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Venous Leg Ulcers

Burn Wounds

Others

Wound Debridement Market End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Homecare

Others

Wound Debridement Market Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Prescription

Over The Counter

Others

Wound Debridement Industry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia Thailand South Korea

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia Kuwait UAE



Key players operating in the Wound Debridement industry are –

The wound debridement industry is extremely fragmented, with both major and local market competitors. As the current market players step up their efforts to seize the majority in the industry, fierce competition is anticipated, with the degree of competitiveness perhaps rising even higher. Many market participants are engaging in various strategic activities, such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic growth, to gain a competitive edge over rivals.

