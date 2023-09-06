Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd soaring to new heights in Canada

Delhi, India, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd has squeezed itself in to provide seamless lift maintenance and repair services in this fast-paced world.

In the digitally charged age of technology and artificial intelligence, stairs feel a little more obsolete than before. People lack time and want a solution with an ‘ON-THE-GO’ feature. As urbane architecture in commercial & residential complexes surged higher, elevators became necessary and not a choice.

When the meeting places of the people started to change, instead of arcades, people preferred malls and cafes, leading to the commencement of tall buildings and skyscrapers. And the elevators became the breathing life of those buildings. They are the component that leads the people anywhere they want in the building.

For any lift’s seamless and smooth running, its maintenance and repair become an imperative effort. That’s what Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd has been doing by ensuring the accessibility and functionality of the lifts to provide a comfortable riding experience.

The company is an all-in-one solution for all your elevator needs while providing a 24/7 maintenance facility. They oversee the moderation, repair, installation, and maintenance of residential, domestic, and corporate lifts.

Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd follows a client-first approach. For them, safety is the top priority, without suggesting any money-draining repair, genuinely valuing the client’s perspective & well-being. Along with its assistance in elevator maintenance services, the company’s commitment to on-time and budget-friendly delivery is commendable.

After providing elevator repairing, installation, and maintenance services in Pan India for over 15 years, Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd is set to establish itself in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

Exceeding its boundaries to reach a foreign land, the elevator company has decided to maintain its integrity by merging aesthetics and functionality to provide a safe lift ride. This organization knows the importance of a smoothly running lift in all sectors. That’s why they aim to get all the work done as soon as possible without causing much hindrance in people’s day-to-day life.

During its operation, the firm has accomplished various milestones comprising more than 1200 happy clients, over 1000 projects, and 50 plus technical experts. This crew of experts has established its authority as an enterprise comprising premium lifts of diverse designs, sizes, and benefits, providing a comfortable ride without any noise or vibration.

In an era of environmental consciousness, where consumers are asking questions and holding brands accountable for their claims, the lift company is a wave that’s trying to modify the industry by adopting this notion. The lift repair services company firmly believes in sustainability and shows its value by focusing on routine checkups to ensure low energy and cost consumption. Hence, taking care of the ecosystem and their clients simultaneously.

About the company

