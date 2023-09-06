Priveo Santé Offers Highest Quality In-Clinic and Telemedicine Services For All

Laval, QC, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Patients seeking a welcoming and comfortable environment to discuss their health needs don’t have to look much further than the online and in-clinic services offered by Priveo Santé. The clinic offers high-quality care and attention from trained and qualified medical staff.

The Laval clinic provides comprehensive in-clinic and telemedicine medical services, such as mental health care, hormone therapy, vaccinations, and ADHD attention issues.

While it offers blood tests at home, Priveo Santé also offers in-clinic consultations and services at its Laval base. This will be further boosted by the appointment of a new doctor in the clinic from September 25.

Priveo Santé’s overriding philosophy is that each patient is unique, and the medical team takes a personalized approach to meet specific health needs. “Our doctors take the time to listen to you, understand your concerns, and develop a treatment plan tailored to your situation,” said clinic owner Dr Martin Brizard

Priveo Santé exclusively offers telemedicine consultations via your smartphone, tablet or computer. Studies show that telemedicine in mental health is just as effective as in-person consultations, offering greater accessibility and flexibility for patients.

At Priveo Santé, the team prides itself on the importance of prompt medical care access so people can make appointments quickly and avoid long waits. They strive to offer short appointment times and give quick responses to questions and concerns.

Dr Brizard added that the importance of ongoing monitoring to ensure long-term well-being is essential, so Priveo Santé offers regular follow-up and care coordination and works in collaboration with other health specialists when necessary.

Their doctors can offer consultation and treatment for the most common mental health problems, such as restlessness or irritability, anxiety, attention disorders, depression or sadness, insomnia, ADHD and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

The medical team is ably supported by Jeannette Janzen, who obtained her medical degree at the University of Saskatchewan and completed her family medicine residency at McGill University.

She has been following patients in family medicine for more than 30 years and, since 1998, has actively participated in more than 180 clinical trials, thus contributing to the advancement of medical research.

Janzen is passionate about providing the best patient care by adopting an empathetic, efficient, and organized approach. She devotes particular attention to mental disorders and ADHD and supports hundreds of patients yearly.

Another team member is Gabrielle Deschamps, a dedicated and enthusiastic physician specializing in family medicine with particular expertise in ADHD and mental health. With years of experience in FMGs and CHSLDs, she has helped various vulnerable populations.

Although she treats a wide range of medical conditions, her passion and expertise have blossomed since 2020 in the field of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and Mental Health. In a holistic approach that encompasses physical well-being and mental and emotional health, promoting good lifestyle habits is essential in its practice.

To book an appointment or to review Priveo Santé’s services:

Phone: 1-855-776-7748

Email: info@priveosante.com

Website: https://priveosante.com/