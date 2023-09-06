FPT INDUSTRIAL’S NEW C16 TWO STAGE TURBO ENGINE FOR THE NEW CASE IH STEIGER 715 MAKES ITS DEBUT AT FARM PROGRESS SHOW 2023

Turin, Italy, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

As a guest at the Case IH stand (booth 867, Northwest Quadrant), FPT Industrial will be showcasing the result of a close and intense partnership with Case IH, in order to provide the new Steiger 715 with performance increases of more than 10% in terms of power and over 6% in terms of torque compared to the previous C13 TST-powered Steiger 645. The reason of this significant power and torque increase lies in the facts that Case IH Steiger customers are pulling wider and wider implements faster to increase productivity.

HEAVY-DUTY ENGINE FOR HEAVY-DUTY OPERATIONS

The most powerful Steiger ever, available in Quadtrac® configurations, the new Steiger 715 is designed to make the largest fields smaller by covering more acres per hour per day, pulling larger implements faster, delivering more power and increasing both productivity and efficiency.

Pivotal to keeping the promises made to the most demanding farmers is the new 16-liter C16 TST engine tailored for 4WD tractors.

This new top-of-the-range engine, with market leading compactness and power to weight ratio, features proven Cursor engine reliability with robust and lean design and EGR-free combustion, and has been extensively tested for more than 20,000 hours both on the bench and in the field.

In order to guarantee the increased performance required by the new Steiger 715, the new C16 TST has been reinforced in a number of aspects. The EGR-free combustion chamber was improved to allow for an increased maximum pressure up to 220 bar; intermediate cooling together with high torque availability ensures fast load response; while the 2nd generation Common Rail injection system, operating at up to 2,500 bar ensures high engine efficiency and low fluid consumption.

Last but not least, a maintenance-free aftertreatment system without DPF, as well as 600 h oil service intervals, help keep the machine’s operating costs down.

The new C16 TST’s tour across the USA continues at another Farm Progress event, the 2023 Husker Harvest Days, from 12 to 14 September, in Grand Island, Nebraska, where the new engine will again be on show at the Case IH stand.

FPT Industrial C16 Two Stage Turbo technical specifications

Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final

No. of cylinders / valves: 6L / 4

Injection System: Common Rail 2500 bar

Turbocharger: 2-stage

Displacement [liters]: 15.9

Rated power for Steiger 715 HP (kW) @ rpm: 715 (526) @ 2100

Max power for Steiger 715 HP (kW) @ rpm: 778 (572) @ 1900

Max torque for Steiger 715 lb-ft (Nm) @ rpm: 2401 (3255) @ 1400

ATS: HI-eSCR

FPT INDUSTRIAL’S N67 FOR THE NEW CASE IH OPTUM CVXDRIVE 340HP TRACTOR. POWERING FLAGSHIPS IS OUR MISSION

The new Steiger 715 is not the only recently launched Case IH flagship tractor to be powered by FPT Industrial. Recently unveiled, the Optum 340 CVXDrive with AFS Connect™ puts its trust in the renowned FPT Industrial six-cylinder, 6.7 liter, Stage V N67 engine to meet the requirements of large farms and contractor businesses that need a tractor with high power-to-weight ratio and superior torque, giving it the versatility to perform an enormous variety of demanding field and road tasks with ease, from tillage and seeding to mowing and transport. Incorporating the highly effective and field-proven HI-eSCR2 emissions reduction technology, the FPT Industrial N67 also includes Automatic Productivity Management (APM) which optimizes the CVXDrive ratio and engine speed to suit power output requirements.

Engine power has been increased to 250 kW, a 9% increase in maximum power and torque compared to the previous model, and enabling the use of larger implements or faster working speeds for increased productivity. Maximum cylinder pressure has been increased to 180 bar (+20 bar) for higher combustion efficiency, while the improved design of the pistons, water jacket and conrod bearings is ideal for higher power operations, and the high torque approach with VGT turbocharger allows for fast load response. The EGR-free combustion maximizes power, torque, transient responsiveness, and fuel efficiency.

The new high-capacity filtration system delivers best-in-class service intervals of up to 750 h for maximum uptime, while the maintenance-free after-treatment system keeps running costs at a minimum over the entire service life.

FPT Industrial N67 technical specifications

Certification: Stage V / Tier 4 Final

No. of cylinders / valves: 6L / 4

Injection System: Common Rail 1600 bar

Turbocharger: VGT

Displacement [liters]: 6.7 Rated power [kW] @ rpm: 250 @ 2200

Max power (kW): 250

Max Torque [Nm] @ rpm: 1400 @ 1500

Dry Weight [kg]: 530

Dimensions [L x W x H, mm]: 1062 x 687 x 1049

ATS: HI-eSCR2 Bore x stroke [mm]: 104 x 132

FPT Industrial is a brand of IVECO Group, dedicated to the design, production and sales of drives systems for On-Road and Off-Road vehicles, as well as marine and Power Generation applications. The company has more than 8,000 employees around the world, ten production plants and seven R&D centers. The FPT Industrial sales network is made up of 73 dealerships and about 800 service centers in almost 100 countries. The brand boasts an extremely vast range of products that includes six engine families with power that goes from 42 HP to 1,006 HP, transmissions with maximum torque from 200 Nm to 500 Nm and 2 to 32 ton gross axle weight (GAW) front and rear axles. FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines on the market for industrial applications, with power that goes from 50 to 460 HP. This vast range of products and the great attention dedicated to R&D make FPT Industrial a global leader in the industrial engines segment. For more information, go to www.fptindustrial.com.

–

CILIBERTI Emanuela

press@fptindustrial.com