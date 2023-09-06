Rohde & Schwarz showcases its latest mmWave test solutions at the European Microwave Week in Berlin

Columbia, MD, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

Caption: The European microwave industry will gather in Berlin for the EuMW 2023

Rohde & Schwarz is a globally active, leading T&M specialist with headquarters in Germany and will exhibit at this year’s European Microwave Week 2023 in Berlin from September 19 to 21 under the motto “From Gigahertz to Terahertz.” Visitors can learn about the company’s latest test applications for microwave components, automotive, and aerospace and defense at booth H105 in Messe Berlin Hub27

T&M pushing the limits of 6G

The Rohde & Schwarz booth will focus on the company’s growing range of cutting-edge test solutions for 6G. Academia and key industry players recognize the potential of the D band (110 GHz to 170 GHz) as a candidate for beyond 5G and 6G mobile communications as well as for future sensing and automotive radar applications. To support pioneering mmWave and sub-THz research, Rohde & Schwarz is rolling out an advanced RF test and measurement portfolio, enabling researchers to characterize devices and circuits for tomorrow’s products today.

Highlights at the Rohde & Schwarz booth include the company’s first public demonstration of a wideband D band communications testing solution with the company’s brand-new R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator with up to 10 GHz RF modulation bandwidth. Combined with the R&S FSW50 signal and spectrum analyzer, easy-to-mount R&S FE170ST/SR TX/RX frontends and the new R&S NRP170TWG thermal power sensor for the D band, it is a complete and streamlined T&M solution for early 6G and sub-THz research and development.

Other demo setups show multi-port measurements in the W band with new R&S FE110ST/SR TX/RX frontends, the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and the R&S RTP oscilloscope. Covering the frequency range from 70 GHz to 110 GHz, these new frontends complement the company’s portfolio by targeting high-frequency applications up to 110 GHz. The comprehensive display of D band applications is rounded out with two more setups: One featuring D band component characterization using the R&S ZNA vector network analyzer combined with R&S ZC170 mmWave converters; another one showing phase noise measurements in the D band with the R&S FSWP phase noise analyzer and the R&S SMA100B vector signal generator combined with R&S FS-Z170 harmonic mixers and R&S SMZ170 frequency multipliers that increase the instrument frequency range to 170 GHz.

The latest additions to the Rohde & Schwarz sub-THz test portfolio (R&S SFI100A, R&S NRP170TWG and R&S FE110ST/SR) will be available soon but visitors can already experience them in person at the EuMW in Berlin.

RF and microwave component testing

From design to characterization to production, Rohde & Schwarz offers numerous solutions to optimize performance and guarantee the quality of the final RF and microwave components. At the EuMW, Rohde & Schwarz will have a setup for simple and accurate noise figure and gain measurements up to 110 GHz, a key performance metric for RF components. The demo features the new R&S FS-SNS110 smart noise source in combination with the R&S FSVA3000 signal and spectrum analyzer. For production tests of active and passive devices, visitors can experience a multiport solution consisting of the R&S ZNB26 vector network analyzer and the R&S ZN-Z86 switch matrix with up to 24 outputs for optimized sequential DUT testing.

Test solutions for next generation automotive radar

Rohde & Schwarz is also at the leading edge of automotive radar test technology, with unrivalled solutions for simulating moving objects and full radar sensor performance characterization. At the EuMW, visitors can see the R&S Radar Test System (RTS) with the R&S AREG800A automotive radar echo generator as a backend and the R&S QAT100 antenna array for the frontend, with new functions that make it the only test system for complete characterization of radar sensors and radar echo generation with object distances down to the airgap for FMCW radars. The technically superior test solution is suitable for all development lab, hardware-in-the-loop (HIL), vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL), validation and production application requirements. The solution is also fully scalable and can emulate the most complex traffic scenarios for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

A&D test solutions

Rohde & Schwarz has decades of industry experience and constantly helps push the limits of technological progress in the aerospace, defense and space industries. Examples for this include new satellite constellations in LEO, MEO or GEO orbits and the integration of non-terrestrial networks (NTN) in terrestrial communication networks that help provide seamless connectivity even in remote areas around the globe. Active antenna arrays with beamforming capabilities are key technologies for establishing links between satellite terminals and end devices on the ground. To test these novel satellite terminals, Rohde & Schwarz will display a solution at the EuMW based on the R&S ATS1800C CATR based test chamber for over-the-air measurements of electrically large beamforming antenna arrays. Other A&D demos look at the comprehensive characterization of high-gain satellite receivers.

Real-time material analysis

The R&S QAR50 uses microwave imaging technology that leverages hundreds of receive and transmit antennas to quickly characterize materials. Rohde & Schwarz will exhibit its tried-and-tested automotive radome tester in a new context at the EuMW. The tester is ideal for testing radomes and bumpers in development and production and also for real-time material analysis of packaged products, thanks to the new R&S QAR50-K80 real-time imaging software. Complementing current methods such as cameras, X-rays or scales to detect quality issues such as leakage or unwanted particles in packages, the software uses neuronal networks to detect abnormalities without opening containers.

Service and calibration in great hands

Leading-edge technology belongs in expert hands. The Rohde & Schwarz support network spans multiple time zones and reaches all corners of the world. At the EuMW, Rohde & Schwarz will also spotlight its comprehensive service portfolio. Visitors can learn about accredited calibration services, repair services directly from Rohde & Schwarz, training courses and industry insights from the R&S Technology Academy, and the 24/7 hotline service as well as on-site support.

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its products at the EuMW from September 19 to 21, 2023, at booth H105 in Messe Berlin Hub27. In addition, experts from Rohde & Schwarz will give workshops and keynotes at the conference. To find out more information and register for the event, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/eumw

Press contacts:

Europe (headquarters): Christian Mokry (phone: +49 89 4129 13052; email: press@rohde-schwarz.com
North America: Dominique Loberg (phone: +1 503 523-7951; email: Dominique.Loberg@rsa.rohde-schwarz.com
Asia Pacific: Sze Ming Ng (phone: +603 5569 0011; email: press.apac@rohde-schwarz.com

