365give Unveils Enhanced Website: Pioneering 4 New Programs to Foster Global Generosity, Compassion and Happiness

Vancouver, Canada, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Today, 365give proudly announces the launch of its new website, www.365give.ca, inviting individuals and communities worldwide to join their new programs and contribute to a brighter, happier, and more compassionate world.

At 365give, the mission is clear: We are on a mission to teach, inspire, and empower every person to give every day.

Through its innovative programs, the organization envisions a world where giving is a way of life 365 days a year, resulting in a happier, more compassionate world that is connected and united. They know it’s possible because it all started with a 3-year old.

The site features 4 new free programs, video guides, downloadable resources, giving ideas, and a platform for sharing giving stories. It will make incorporating a giving habit into daily routines easier than ever for families, schools, youth leadership clubs, and individuals.

“Giving back is the common thread that runs through every human being,” said Jacqueline Way, Founder of 365give. “Giving is love in action, literally – it’s based on science and inspired from the heart.”

The launch of the new website sees the introduction of 4 new programs:

Schools & Classrooms: Educators can transform their classrooms into thriving, happy communities with the 365give Challenge.

Youth Leadership Clubs : Young leaders seeking to make a meaningful impact can find their purpose within their youth leadership clubs.

Families: Parents can cultivate an environment of happiness, gratitude, and compassion within their homes.

You: Individuals can join this program to become part of a global movement for positive change

About 365give

365give is a global movement focused on inspiring and empowering individuals to create positive change through daily acts of giving. Founded in 2010, 365give is changing the world one small acts of giving at a time. Their famous TED Talk, “How To Be Happy Every Day: It Will Change The World,” with 8 million views and inspired global change. They believe that by cultivating a culture of generosity, compassion, and unity, we will make the world a happier place for everyone. Through its free programs, 365give provides the tools and support needed to ignite a ripple effect of positive transformation. To learn more and join the movement, visit www.365give.ca

Visit the new website at www.365give.ca

