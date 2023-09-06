ActivTrak Recognized in Five 2023 GartnerВ® Hype Cycleв„ў Reports

Austin, TX, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — ActivTrak, a leading workforce analytics platform provider, today announced it has been recognized as a Sample Vendor in five 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle Reports. ActivTrak was named in the Hype Cycle for Digital Workplace Applications; Hype Cycle for Frontline Worker Technologies; Hype Cycle for HR Technology; Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work; and Hype Cycle for I&O Digital Workplace Transformation.

Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

ActivTrak is listed as a Sample Vendor in Workstyle Analytics (High Benefit Rating) in four Hype Cycle reports, and in Employee Productivity Monitoring (Moderate Benefit Rating) in one Hype Cycle report.

In the Hype Cycle for Hybrid Work, Gartner notes, “Workstyle analytics (WSA) is a technology category that derives insights from employees’ digital footprints and data. These footprints combined with this data offer insights as to how digital work gets done, and they help organizations improve personal and team effectiveness, application and device proficiencies, while processing performance within the constraints of responsible data use.”

The Gartner report continues in the Business Impact section, “WSA capabilities include the collection, analysis and reporting of data, coupled with next-best actions. WSA provides insights into how employee workstyles, digital tools, processes and skills affect business effectiveness. This is essential to driving technology utilization and adoption, as well as identifying productivity inhibitors. WSA capabilities are provided by multiple technology solution markets, including productivity monitoring tools, digital adoption platforms and workplace analytics.”

Earlier this year, Gartner published the Innovation Insight: Workstyle Analytics report mentioning ActivTrak as a Representative Vendor. Some of the benefits and uses of WSA highlighted in the report include:

* For employees: WSA tools provide well-being outcomes to employees by alerting them to burnout.

* For people managers: Team managers are beginning to use WSA insights to identify opportunities for an intervention, and Help managers proactively build team unity and employee engagement.

* For IT leaders: Digital workplace leaders can use WSA to help identify digital friction and eliminate it, and Improve the digital employee experience.

* For organizational leaders: Build a data-driven case for human-centric workstyles.

“We are thrilled to once again be recognized in five different Gartner Hype Cycle reports, and we believe the business impact and drivers associated with Workstyle Analytics align perfectly with our focus at ActivTrak,” said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak.

