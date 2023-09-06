Future Electronics Launches New Learning and Development Series Called “Power Hour”

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, recently launched a new learning and development series called “Power Hour”.

Future Electronics is delighted to present “Power Hour”, the new lecture series available to all employees at the Montreal headquarters. These cutting-edge workshops are being offered once or twice a month. Power Hour aims to provide all employees with insights from experts who have mastered the art of excelling in both their personal lives and in their careers.

Power Hour presentations offer insights, best practices, and actionable strategies related to a variety of topics including Cybersecurity, Supplier Management, and The World of IoT (Internet of Things), as well as personal improvement.

Future Electronics’ learning and development team launched these hour-long sessions to enhance knowledge sharing and professional development within the organization for all who are interested. They are an integral part of the team’s commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning and growth.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

