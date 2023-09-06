Lucintel Forecasts Low Speed Electric Vehicle Market to Reach $19.4 Billion by 2028

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the recent study the low speed electric vehicle market is projected to reach an estimated $19.4 billion by 2028 from $11.9 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations, improvement in electric vehicle R&D, advanced battery technology, and government subsidies.

Browse 124 figures / charts and 105 tables in this 184 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in low speed electric vehicle market by application (Golf cart, personal utility vehicles, low speed off road vehicle, low speed heavy duty vehicle) by voltage (24V, 36V, 48V, 60V and 72V) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“48 Volt powered LSEV market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on voltage type, the low speed electric vehicle market is segmented into 24V, 36V, 48V, 60V and 72V. Lucintel forecasts that the 48 Volt powered LSEV market is expected to remain the largest segment, due to rising demand for high performance LSEVs.

“Asia pacific will dominate the low speed electric vehicle market in near future”

APAC will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to government initiatives to reduce carbon emission and increasing traffic congestion.

Major players of low speed electric vehicle market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BYVIN, Yogomo, Textron, Shandong Shifeng, Polaris, Groupe Renault, LIGIER GROUP, Yujie Group, Terra Motors, Changzhou Yufeng Vehicle, Jiangsu Kingbon Vehicle, Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle, and ZHIDOU are among the major low speed electric vehicle providers.

