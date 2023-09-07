Wound Dressing Sector: Industry Leaders and Competitors

Wound Dressing Industry | Forecast 2030

Wound Dressing Industry Data Book – Abdominal Pads, Medical Adhesive Tapes and Super Absorbent Dressings, Medical Tapes & Bandages, Moist Wound Dressing, Surgical Dressing Market

The global wound dressing market size was valued at USD 61.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s wound dressing industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Abdominal Pads Market Insights

The global abdominal pads market size was valued at USD 967.9 million in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. The abdominal pad is used as a secondary dressing over a primary dressing such as alginate or hydro fiber and it is made up of highly absorbent material to absorb excess fluid. The market for abdominal pads is anticipated to be majorly driven by the rising cases of burn injuries and the surge in the prevalence of chronic wounds. Moreover, the rise in the number of surgical procedures is further expected to fuel market growth.

The global abdominal pads market based on the type of application, end-use, and region: The sterile segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 62.1% in 2022 and is expected to continue its dominance with the fastest growth rate of 6.3% throughout the forecast period. The open wounds need sterile wound dressings to prevent bacterial infection. Sterile abdominal pads are multi-layered and highly absorbent pads that provide the overall wound care solution and help in preventing infection. These layers consist of soft upper layer that keeps fluid away from the wound, second layer of fluff filler that absorbs and separates fluid throughout the entire pad, and third layer of water-proof moisture barrier to slow down fluid strike-through.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Wound Dressing Industry Data Book – Abdominal Pads, Medical Adhesive Tapes and Super Absorbent Dressings, Medical Tapes & Bandages, Moist Wound Dressing, Surgical Dressing Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Medical Adhesive Tapes Market Insights

The global medical adhesive tapes market size was valued at USD 750.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2030. The rising prevalence of chronic disorders, such as diabetic ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and traumatic wounds, is one of the key factors leading to an increase in the usage of medical adhesive tapes. For instance, according to WHO figures, every year, roughly 1.2 million people die due to vehicle crashes, whereas 20 to 50 million people incur non-fatal injuries.

The global medical adhesive tapes market based on type, adhesion, application, end-use, and region: Based on type, the medical adhesive tapes industry is segmented into acrylic, silicone, and rubber. The acrylic segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 42.1% in 2022. The dominance can be accredited to the advantages it provides. For instance, acrylic medical adhesive tape provides a strong initial tack, has low skin sensitivity, and does not leave residue on the skin after its removal. Moreover, these tapes are resistant to humidity and heat, are latex-free, and can be laminated to surfaces that include foams and film dressings. The tape does not break down during the dressing of the wound.

Super Absorbent Dressings Market Insights

The global super absorbent dressings market size was valued at USD 95.88 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for super absorbent dressings is expected to increase due to an increase in the number of chronic diseases across the globe. For instance, according to the Government of Canada, 44% of Canadian adults have at least one of the ten most common chronic conditions. According to a similar source, 11% of Canadians suffer from diabetes, whereas 8% have cancer. Furthermore, a rise in the geriatric population is one of the major driving factors in the market.

The global super absorbent dressings market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region: The non-adherent super absorbent dressings segment dominated the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2021. These super absorbent dressings are used for heavily draining wounds. The non-adherent super-absorbent dressings lock fluid away from the skin and help in quick wound healing. These being non-stick dressings, they don’t stick over the wounds, and require a tape or wrap to secure the pad over wounds. Highly exuding wounds such as wounds related to accidents, chronic wounds such as venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers may propel the segment growth. Pressure ulcers are a result of prolonged pressure on the skin.

Medical Tapes And Bandages Market Insights

The global medical tapes and bandages market size was valued at USD 9.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.41% from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases, the increasing number of road accidents, and technological advancements, coupled with the increasing adoption of medical tapes and bandages in various healthcare settings such as hospital, clinics, and others.

The global medical tapes and bandages market based on product, application, end-use, and regions: Based on the product, the medical bandages segment captured the largest market share with around 58.20% in 2021. Bandages are majorly used for wound dressings, supporting fractures & splints, and sports injuries. In cases of post-operation, the bandages are used to keep the overall body structure compressed by restricting the movement of the body parts.

Go through the table of content of Wound Dressing Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Moist Wound Dressings Market Insights

The global moist wound dressings market size was estimated at USD 4.25 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.49% from 2023 to 2030. Wound dressings have evolved from simple dressings that cover the wound to advanced products that release pharmaceutically active ingredients for accelerating the healing process and reducing pain and inflammation. Wound care is essential to enhance the healing process and minimize the risk of associated infections. The rising incidence of diabetic pressure, venous stasis, and foot ulcers are among the key factors driving the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic had a profound effect on the capacity of healthcare systems to keep up with curative and preventive services, particularly for more vulnerable populations.

The global moist wound dressings market based on product, application, end-use, and region: The foam dressings segment accounted for the largest market share of 23.4% in 2022 due to the soft and comfortable feel of these dressings. Moreover, they help prevent and stop exudation from burn injuries, which is also driving the segment growth. Due to their highly absorbent nature, these dressings can be changed after around 3-4 days and are used for wounds with heavy exudation without the complication of maceration. According to the American Burn Association, approximately 450,000 patients are hospitalized due to burns each year and the risk of infection is higher in these patients. These dressings are recommended for chronic wounds like pressure and diabetic foot ulcers and burn injuries as they help create and maintain a moist environment, which facilitates a faster healing process.

Surgical Dressing Market Insights

The global surgical dressing market size was estimated at USD 3.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 5.56% during the forecast period. The market is majorly driven by the rising number of surgeries across the globe. For instance, as per an article published in NCBI (2020), every year, approximately 310 million major surgeries are performed worldwide; amongst which approximately 40 to 50 million are in the U.S. and 20 million in Europe. Moreover, according to a survey by the National Quality Forum, the number of surgical procedures conducted in the U.S. is increasing every year, and the rate of surgeries performed in ambulatory surgery centers has surged by 300% since the last decade. Furthermore, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, approximately 18 million people in the U.S. underwent minimally invasive cosmetic surgical procedures in 2018.

The global surgical dressing market report based on product, application, end-use, and region: The primary segment dominated the market with a share of more than 43.0% in 2021. This is due to an increase in demand for several primary dressing products such as hydrogels, alginates, and foam dressings, amongst others. Foam dressing is a wound treatment that is particularly absorbent. Foam dressings require fewer changes than other forms of dressings. Foam dressings are effective for wounds with a lot of exudates, such as weeping ulcers, deep cavity wounds, wounds produced by debridement, etc. They are commonly prescribed for their most important advantage: providing a wet, warm environment that promotes healing. These dressings are typically used for full or partial-thickness wounds with moderate to extensive drainage.

Competitive Insights

The wound dressing market is highly fragmented and has many large and small market players. Competitive rivalry and the degree of competition are expected to be high, which may increase further, as current market players are intensifying their strategies to take hold of the majority of the collagen dressing market. To have a competitive edge over competitors, many market players are entering into various strategic initiatives such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter