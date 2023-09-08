Corrugated Board Procurement Research – Trends and Spend Analysis 2030

Corrugated Board Procurement Intelligence

The corrugated board category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030. APAC region accounts for the largest share of the category. Increasing spending power and growing urbanization are boosting the growth of this category. Companies are constantly developing new technology for efficient production and increased efficiency. Digitalization and technological advancements such as AI, blockchain technology, IoT, and digital printing are shaping the category with innovations.

The Ireland-based company, Smurfit Kappa, is creating a variety of innovative products and introducing them to the market. One of its kind is the launch of multifunction printers that can do both digital printings as well as flexographic and allows printing alongside the packaging material. This has resulted in increased sales and flexibility to alter as per client’s requirements.

Type-C flute segment dominates the market owing to its characteristic property of higher compression and more durable stacking strength than the B type. It is utilized for furniture packaging, glass, and shipping cases. Owing to less utilization of fiber materials, it facilitates high load-bearing capacity.

Order your copy of the Corrugated Board category procurement intelligence report 2023-2030, published by Grand View Research, to get more details regarding day one, quick wins, portfolio analysis, key negotiation strategies of key suppliers, and low-cost/best-cost sourcing analysis

Companies are continuously focusing on partnering or developing their own technology. For instance,

In 2022, a Menasha Corporation subsidiary, the Menasha Packaging Company signed a contract to buy the assets of color-box, an L.L.C. business unit from Georgia-Pacific, which manufactures high-graphic boxes. This collaboration will allow them to reach clients with more designs, graphics, and structural packaging options.

In August 2021, DS Smith, as a part of Blaue Helden’s e-commerce packaging design, developed a 100% recyclable packaging solution for e-commerce. It offers eco-friendly cleaning tabs from Blaue Helden that have a more appealing packaging design with no plastic filling material.

In March 2021, International Paper acquired two corrugated plants in Spain. This has allowed them to expand operations in Catalonia and Madrid. The company is focused on high-quality packaging solutions for e-commerce, and vegetable & fruit packaging in the EMEA region.

In February 2021, BCoolBox, a new product of Mondi features a thermo insulation packaging solution to keep fresh foods and produce cold without having any external sources for cooling of items. This has the capacity to keep produce below 7 degrees for about 24 hours of duration.

Category growth is expected to be fueled by the increasing awareness and environmental concerns related to the use of plastic packaging. The utilization of corrugated boards in varied industries like food & beverages, shipping, healthcare, e-commerce, and consumer goods is a key factor driving the growth trend in this category. The rising demand for an innovative corrugated board is attributed to its advantageous features, including high graphics boxes, thermo-insulating packaging, and e-commerce packaging solutions.

Corrugated Board Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

There are many small and major competitors operating in various countries, creating a fragmented market for corrugated boards globally. Competition is intense amongst the competitors as they try to take the lead by continuous R&D to develop new technologies, make strategic alliances, and have mergers and acquisitions to increase their consumer base and enhance customer service.

The suppliers of raw materials in this category such as Kraft paper, corn starch, and steel wires have increased over time, reducing the supplier’s bargaining power to some extent

Kraft Paper, labor, and cornstarch used for making glue form the most significant cost component in the category. The overall cost also depends on the type of flute used such as A, B, C, E, F, and other types

Most service providers offer complete services from designing, customization, delivery, and others

List of Key Suppliers

DS Smith

Smurfit Kappa

WestRock Company

Mondi

Packaging Corporation of America

Stora Enso

International Paper

Georgia-Pacific

Oji Holdings Corporation

Port Townsend Paper Company

Browse through Grand View Research’s collection of procurement intelligence studies:

Catering Service Procurement Intelligence Report Scope

Catering Service Category Growth Rate : CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030

CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030 Pricing Growth Outlook : 20% – 25% (Annually)

20% – 25% (Annually) Pricing Models : Cost plus pricing model, and market-based pricing model

Cost plus pricing model, and market-based pricing model Supplier Selection Scope : Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence

Cost and pricing, past engagements, productivity, geographical presence Supplier Selection Criteria : By type, operating capability, quality measures, technology, certifications, regulatory compliance, and others

By type, operating capability, quality measures, technology, certifications, regulatory compliance, and others Report Coverage : Revenue forecast, supplier ranking, supplier positioning matrix, emerging technology, pricing models, cost structure, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, engagement, and operating model

Brief about Pipeline by Grand View Research:

A smart and effective supply chain is essential for growth in any organization. Pipeline division at Grand View Research provides detailed insights on every aspect of supply chain, which helps in efficient procurement decisions.

Our services include (not limited to):