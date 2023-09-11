Female Infertility Industry Distribution Channel Estimates and Global Trend Analysis

Female Infertility Industry Data Book Covers In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Artificial Insemination Market

The global Female Infertility Industry was estimated at USD 25.7 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.97% from 2023 to 2030.

Grand View Research’s female infertility industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a digital healthcare statistics e-book.

In Vitro Fertilization Market Insights

The global in vitro fertilization market size was valued at USD 23.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72% from 2023 to 2030. Rising repro tourism and the increasing cases of male and female infertility are the key factors driving the market growth. Infertility is one of the major health concerns faced by individuals globally. According to WHO, 8%-10% of couples globally suffer from infertility which is around 80 million couples worldwide. According to the American Pregnancy Association, male infertility accounts for 30% of infertility cases and contributes to around one-fifth of infertility cases. The average age of women and men getting married and having their first child is increasing. This trend has increased the number of women seeking the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment.

Moreover, to focus on their career, many women freeze their eggs to have the child at a later stage. The rising dependence on fertility treatments will support market growth. Availability of funds is leading to a rise in the adoption of IVF procedures. To increase the success rate of IVF, techniques such as Testicular Sperm Extraction (PESA and TESE), are being introduced along with the development of new products. In June 2018, an Australian scientist developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool called Ivy for the identification of an embryo with the best chance of pregnancy. PICSI (Physiological Intra-cytoplasmic Sperm Injection) is one of the techniques of sperm selection and is recommended for couples with a history of miscarriages, low embryo quality, and low fertility. Such technologies help increase the success rate of IVF pregnancies.

To compete in the modern business environment, it is crucial for all organizations (manufacturers, clinics, and hospitals) to develop their virtual presence to increase awareness about infertility, infertility treatment, and their services. As infertility is a sensitive issue, people are reluctant to discuss it openly, particularly in developing countries. Hence, developing authenticity and trust through digital platforms is a key challenge for service providers. The providers can take an initial step to gain a center’s or manufacturers’ trust by displaying the hospital’s or approval committee’s certificates, introducing the doctors or scientists, and sharing their coordinates to establish and authenticate their identity.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Female Infertility Industry Data Book – In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Artificial Insemination Market Insights

The global artificial insemination market is valued at USD 2.1 billion as of 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.58% for the forecast period 2023-2030. This can be majorly attributed to the demand for minor fertility treatments and lower costs of treatment compared to IVF. Intrauterine insemination is the preferable treatment among all types of artificial insemination procedures. The intrauterine mode of insemination involves placing the sperm sample directly in the uterus and yields higher pregnancy rates. It is a non-invasive technique and is preferred by most of the infertile couples.

The market’s growth is driven by the lower cost of treatment, which is more suitable for minor fertility conditions and same-sex couples or single women. As per Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority (HFEA), the success rate of artificial insemination per cycle ranges from 15.8% for women under 35 to 11% for women aged 35 to 39, and 4.7% for women aged 40 to 42. Over the first six cycles, more than half of the women who had IUI reported pregnancy.

IUI is preferred over other methods as it is noninvasive, affordable, can be easily performed, there are minimum risks involved, and is easy to train. The pregnancy rate by IUI is higher than that by other modes of insemination.

Go through the table of content of Female Infertility Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Female Infertility Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Development of innovative products and their commercialization, mergers, and geographical expansions are key strategies undertaken by market players. The market is technologically driven and requires a fairly large investment to introduce effective techniques and procedures. In addition, stringent government protocols related to fertility treatments in certain areas are expected to limit the entry of new players.

Key players operating in the Female Infertility industry are:

Ferring B.V.

Vitrolife AB

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Cosmos Biomedical Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter