Lucintel Forecasts Multi-Axis Sensor Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2028

According to the recent study the Multi-Axis Sensor Market is projected to reach an estimated $ 1.8 billion by 2028 from $0.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2023 to 2028. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growing adoption of IoT and Industry 4.0 technologies along with increasing application of these sensors for the measurement of numerous forces, such as aerospace flight controls, medical or manufacturing robotics, and automobile components.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in Multi-Axis Sensor Market by product type (MEMS gyroscopes, MEMS accelerometers, digital compass, motion sensor combos, and others), application (consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and healthcare, industrial, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)

“MEMS accelerometer market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Based on product type, the multi-axis sensor market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical and healthcare, industrial, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the MEMS accelerometer market is expected witness the highest growth due to the significant use of this device in mobile phones, owing to its compact size, strong linearity, high sensitivity, and low cross-axis sensitivity.

“Within the Multi-Axis Sensor Market, the consumer electronic is expected to witness the highest growth in application.

Based on application, the consumer electronic segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the substantial usage of MEMS in portable devices to determine the angle at which text and images are shown so that consumers can understand efficiently and increasing adoption of multi-axis sensors in robots to precisely measure their position, orientation, and motion.

“North America will dominate the Multi-Axis Sensor Market in near future”

North America is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the continual expansion of consumer electronic sector and increasing demand for gyroscopes and IMUs (inertial measurement units) in defense sector of the region.

Major players of Multi-Axis Sensor Market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Honeywell International, Parker Hannifin, L3 Communications, Trimble Navigation, STMicroelectronic Instruments are among the major Multi-Axis Sensor Market providers.

