Rohde & Schwarz continues to drive early 6G and sub-THz research with new dedicated W and D band test solutions

Caption: The R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator connected to an R&S FExxxST up-conversion frontend.

At the European Microwave Week 2023 (EuMW) in Berlin, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase three new product innovations; the R&S SFI100A, the R&S NRP170TWG and the R&S FE110ST/SR. The new instruments seamlessly complement existing cutting-edge RF test solutions for applications in the W band (75 GHz to 110 GHz) and D band (110 GHz to 170 GHz) and meet early sub-THz testing needs for beyond 5G and 6G research.

R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator

Rohde & Schwarz will give a first demonstration of the new R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator, developed to meet bandwidth needs for demanding applications, such as early 6G research, high capacity wireless backhaul, fixed wireless access, sensing and automotive radar. The compact, user-friendly instrument has a very wide RF modulation bandwidth of up to 10 GHz and generates fully calibrated IF signals. The R&S SFI100A connects seamlessly with an R&S FExxxST up-conversion frontend to cover different frequency ranges and provide full control of the frontend, letting the solution act as a single instrument. In addition to the IF interface, the R&S SFI100A also has analog IQ outputs, ideal for wideband signal generation in the baseband. At the EuMW, Rohde & Schwarz will show the R&S SFI100A combined with the R&S FSW50 signal and spectrum analyzer and R&S FE170ST/SR TX/RX frontends to upconvert and downconvert signals, and the new R&S NRP170TWG thermal power sensor for the D band. Together, the instruments are a complete and streamlined wideband D band communication testing solution.

R&S NRP170TWG(N) thermal power sensor

The new R&S NRP170TWG(N) will extend the thermal RF power sensors portfolio from Rohde & Schwarz to include the precision measurement of power levels in the frequency range from 110 GHz to 170 GHz. The sensors come in two models; the R&S NRP170TWG (connected via USB) and the R&S NRP170TWGN (connected via USB and LAN) and will be the only plug & play power sensors on the market for D band measurements. Specification highlights include a dynamic range from –35 dBm to +20 dBm, outstanding performance and excellent impedance matching. The thermal power sensors will be the fastest and only RF power sensors on the market for the D band that meet mass production requirements. They are fully compatible with the other D band test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz.

R&S FE110ST/SR TX/RX frontends

The new R&S FE110ST/SR TX/RX frontends extend the frequency range of Rohde & Schwarz signal sources such as the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator or the new R&S SFI100A wideband IF vector signal generator as well as the R&S FSW signal and spectrum analyzer to cover the W band (75 GHz to 110 GHz). They complement the company’s portfolio of easy-to-mount frontends. At the EuMW, Rohde & Schwarz will showcase them in a setup of multi-port measurements in combination with the R&S SMW200A vector signal generator and the R&S RTP oscilloscope.

The three latest additions to the mmWave and sub-THz test portfolio for W band and D band applications; the R&S SFI100A, R&S NRP170TWG and the R&S FE110ST/SR will be available soon from Rohde & Schwarz. Visitors to the EuMW 2023 can see them live from September 19 to 21, 2023, at booth H105 at the Messe Berlin Hub27. For more information on the portfolio and updates on the product launches, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/product/sub-terahertz

Rohde & Schwarz

The Rohde & Schwarz technology group is among the trailblazers when it comes to paving the way for a safer and connected world with its leading solutions in test & measurement, technology systems, and networks & cybersecurity. Founded nearly 90 years ago, the group is a reliable partner for industry and government customers around the globe. On June 30, 2022, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,000 employees worldwide. The independent group achieved a net revenue of EUR 2.53 billion in the 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

