Affinity Dental Queen Creek Uses Latest Dental Implant Technology To Achieve The Best Results

Queen Creek, AZ, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Affinity Dental Queen Creek is proud to announce that they are now using the latest dental implant technology to achieve the best possible results for their patients. The practice, located at Queen Creek AZ, uses computer-assisted surgery (CAD/CAM) to create custom-made implants that fit perfectly in the patient’s jawbone. This ensures that the implants are stable and secure and that the healing process is as smooth as possible.

“We are committed to providing our patients with the highest quality dental care,” said Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein, dentist at Affinity Dental Queen Creek. “That’s why we use the latest dental implant technology. We want our patients to have the best possible chance of success.”

Dental implants in Queen Creek are a permanent solution for missing teeth. They are made of titanium, which is a strong and durable material that bonds to the jawbone. This allows the implants to support new teeth that look, feel, and function like natural teeth.

Affinity Dental Queen Creek offers a variety of dental implant procedures, including single-tooth implants, bridges, and full-mouth reconstruction. They also offer a variety of financing options to make dental implants more affordable for everyone.

“We want everyone to have the opportunity to smile with confidence,” said Dr. Kelly B. Wettstein. “That’s why we offer a variety of financing options for dental implants. We want to make sure that our patients can get the care they need, regardless of their financial situation.”

If you are missing teeth, Affinity Dental Queen Creek can help you get the smile you deserve. Contact the practice today to schedule a consultation.

About Affinity Dental Queen Creek

Affinity Dental Queen Creek is a full-service dental practice that offers a wide range of dental services, including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, and dental implants. The practice is committed to providing its patients with the highest quality care in a comfortable and relaxed environment.

Affinity Dental Queen Creek is located in Queen Creek, AZ. To schedule a consultation, call (480) 882-2300 or visit the practice’s website at affinitydentalaz.com

Email: office@affinitydentalaz.com

Address: 21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 130, Queen Creek, AZ 85142