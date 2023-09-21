The Barker Team Adds More Talent to the Team

Fountain Hills, USA, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The Barker Team is proud to announce the addition of a new agent to their team, Jenn Stricker.

Fountain Hills, Arizona is a great place to live and work, which is why Jenn loves to call it home. She has resided in Fountain Hills for her entire life and graduated from Fountain Hills High School. Jenn has a great appreciation and understanding of our intimate community culture and has practical knowledge of not only Fountain Hills but the surrounding areas as well. Whether it’s working with first-time home buyers or seasoned luxury buyers, Jenn is passionate about helping as many people as possible to find their dream home. When she isn’t in the office, you’ll often find Jenn golfing and enjoying time with her friends and family.

“We are so pleased to have such an asset joining the team,” remarked Rich Barker, owner of The Barker Team.

About Rich Barker and The Barker Team/Keller Williams Arizona Realty

The Barker Team is the top choice for Real Estate in the Valley of Sun, year after year. From progressive thinking to a robust history of knowledge and experience, their Realtors are here to make your next transaction run smoothly with positive results guaranteed every time.

Rich Barker, with over 10 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, has taken his career to new heights. He has successfully assembled The Barker Team – a dynamic group of Arizona’s top Realtors who are dedicated to assisting buyers, sellers and investors in achieving their real estate goals. Since 2010 this formidable squad has played an integral part in millions of dollars’ worth of home sales!

The Barker Team is one of the top teams in Arizona! They have made the 2023 RealTrends|America’s Best Real Estate Agents list for exemplary sales production in 2022! This ranking honors America’s finest real estate agents and teams from across the country; the agents chosen are among the top 1.5% of agents in the United States.

For more information on The Barker Team please visit thebarkerteam.com

# # #