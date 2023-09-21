Lucintel Forecasts Global Industrial Air Preheater Market to Reach $11.3 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global industrial air preheater market looks promising with opportunities in the chemical, pharmaceutical, thermal power plant, steel, and cement sectors. The global industrial air preheater market is expected to reach an estimated $11.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing use of these devices in thermal power plants , increasing demand for this product in the industry 4.0 revolution, and presence of stringent governmental laws and regulations to minimize carbon footprint of the industrial sector.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in industrial air preheater to 2030 by type (regenerative air preheaters and recuperative air preheaters), end use industry (chemicals, pharmaceuticals, thermal power plant, steel, cement, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, regenerative air preheater and recuperative air preheater are the major segments of industrial air preheater market by type. Lucintel forecast that regenerative air preheater is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing demand for power across various end use sectors owing to its high efficiency and light weight.

Within this market, pharmaceutical will remain the largest segment due to significant demand for industrial air preheaters in pharmaceutical production plants.

