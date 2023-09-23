UEM Kolkata’s Rise to Prominence as Kolkata’s Best Engineering University

Kolkata, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — With a relentless commitment to excellence and innovation, UEM Kolkata has carved a niche for itself in the highly competitive landscape of engineering education.

In recent years, UEM Kolkata has witnessed an astounding transformation, both academically and infrastructurally, setting new benchmarks for engineering institutions across the region. This transformation has earned the institution the distinguished title of “Best Engineering University in Kolkata.”

Academic Excellence:

UEM Kolkata’s relentless pursuit of academic excellence is reflected in its world-class faculty, rigorous curriculum, and cutting-edge research initiatives. The university has consistently produced graduates who excel not only in academics but also in the industry, contributing to the growth and development of the nation.

State-of-the-Art Infrastructure:

The campus infrastructure at UEM Kolkata is a testament to modernity and functionality. The university boasts state-of-the-art laboratories, well-stocked libraries, and smart classrooms equipped with the latest technology. These facilities provide an enriching learning environment for students, fostering creativity and innovation.

Industry Integration:

UEM Kolkata places a strong emphasis on bridging the gap between academia and industry. Collaborations with leading companies, internships, and industry-focused projects are an integral part of the curriculum. This ensures that UEM graduates are industry-ready, making them highly sought-after by employers.

Research and Innovation:

UEM Kolkata encourages a culture of research and innovation among its students and faculty. The university has made significant contributions to various fields through pioneering research projects. This commitment to innovation has earned UEM Kolkata recognition as a hub for cutting-edge research.

Global Perspective:

Recognizing the importance of a global perspective, UEM Kolkata promotes international collaborations, student exchanges, and research partnerships with universities worldwide. This exposure broadens the horizons of students, making them globally competitive.

Student Success Stories:

The success stories of UEM Kolkata’s alumni stand as a testament to the quality of education and opportunities provided by the institution. UEM graduates have gone on to achieve remarkable feats in their respective fields, making the university proud.

As UEM Kolkata continues to shine as Kolkata’s Best Engineering University, it remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing future engineering leaders, fostering innovation, and contributing to the development of society and the nation.

For more information, please visit https://uem.edu.in/uem-kolkata/.

About UEM Kolkata:

The University of Engineering & Management (UEM), Kolkata, is a leading institution for engineering and management education. Committed to academic excellence and innovation, UEM Kolkata offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in engineering, management, and other related fields. With a strong focus on industry integration and research, UEM Kolkata prepares students to excel in their careers and make a meaningful impact on society.

Media Contact

University of Engineering & Management (UEM)

University Area, Plot No III – B/5, New Town, Action Area – III, New town, Kolkata, India, West Bengal

Phone no: 033 2357 2059

Email id: admissions@iemcal.com.