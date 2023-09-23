Winter Tire Sale: Save 25% on Alignment with Brake & More at Supreme Auto Care

Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Supreme Auto Care, renowned for exceptional auto care services, is thrilled to announce the Winter Tire Sale. Beat the fall rush by ordering your winter tires in advance and receive a 25% discount on alignment when you opt for brake, shock, suspension, or tie rod repair/replacement. Ensure that your vehicle is ready to tackle the challenges of winter. Don’t miss this opportunity to enhance your vehicle’s safety and performance.

Supreme Auto Care is thrilled to announce its Winter Tire Sale, offering customers a fantastic opportunity to prepare for the upcoming cold season. Avoid the rush by pre-ordering your winter tires and enjoy an exclusive 25% discount on alignment when opting for brake, shock, suspension, or tie rod repair/replacement. The company understands the importance of a hassle-free experience for clients, which is why they offer swift and convenient seasonal and winter tire changes at reasonable prices, ensuring your safety on the road. Supreme Auto Care’s priority is your convenience, and are fully equipped to provide rapid Canadian tire changes in Hamilton without compromising quality. You won’t be kept waiting for extended periods! The comprehensive services include winter tire changes, rim repairs, flat tire repairs, all-season tire supply, seasonal tire changes, and ongoing maintenance. Trust Supreme Auto Care to keep you safely rolling through the winter months.

Supreme Auto Care serves as your comprehensive destination for all your automotive requirements, with an extensive service portfolio spanning oil changes, brake services, tire changes, repairs, suspension services, windshield replacements, tinting, safety inspections, wheel alignment, muffler exhaust, and repair, fleet services, engine diagnostics, and AC repairs. No matter your vehicle needs, Supreme Auto Care’s skilled team is committed to delivering top-tier service, ensuring your car remains in peak condition.

Ensure you take advantage of the Winter Tire Sale! Beat the Fall Rush and Save 25% on Alignment with Brake, Shock, Suspension, or Tie Rod Repair/Replacement. Contact Supreme Auto Care today at +1 905-531-0995 or email info@supreme-auto.ca to schedule an appointment. Visit their convenient location at 790 Main St E, Hamilton, ON L8M 1L4, or explore the website at https://www.supreme-auto.ca/ for more information. Seize this opportunity to enhance your vehicle’s performance and safety while enjoying substantial savings. Your car deserves the best care, and Supreme Auto Care delivers just that.

About the Author:

Abdul, the founder of Supreme Auto Care, established this family-owned auto repair shop in 2016. He graduated from Mohawk College with an “Ontario Auto-Technician Certificate” and had always aspired to have his own auto-repair facility. Initially, he started with a one-bay garage space and later became part of one of the store-front mechanic shops located on Upper Sherman and Limeridge in Hamilton, Ontario. Abdul’s primary focus in this business is to provide his customers with supreme service, transparency, and full care for their vehicles, which is the origin of the name “Supreme Auto Care.

Contact Details:

Contact Number: +1 905-531-0995

Email ID: info@supreme-auto.ca