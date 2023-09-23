HireMee Secures “Best CSR Impact Initiative Award 2023” at National CSR Leadership Congress & Awards

Bangalore, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — HireMee, a SaaS-based talent assessment and management platform, is delighted to announce its triumph at the National CSR Leadership Congress & Awards. In a day filled with insightful discussions, HireMee emerged victorious, receiving the esteemed “Best CSR Impact Initiative Award 2023.”

The National CSR Leadership Congress & Awards is a platform that recognizes and celebrates outstanding contributions to CSR. As part of this esteemed event, Venkatraman Umakanth, Senior Vice President & Head, HireMee, actively participated in a panel discussion, sharing his insights and commitment to making a positive societal impact.

The “Best CSR Impact Initiative Award 2023” underscores HireMee’s unwavering dedication to effecting real change in society through its CSR initiatives. This accolade stands as a testament to the effectiveness of the organization’s endeavours, validating its capability to bring about tangible improvements in society.

“We are elated to be bestowed with the ‘Best CSR Impact Initiative Award 2023’ by the National CSR Leadership Congress & Awards,” expressed Venkatraman Umakanth, Senior Vice President & Head at HireMee. “This recognition is a reflection of the collective dedication and tireless efforts of our team in pursuing our mission of fostering positive societal transformation. At HireMee, we firmly believe that CSR extends beyond business objectives, and it is our privilege to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society.”

As HireMee celebrates this remarkable achievement, it remains resolute in its commitment to advancing CSR initiatives that promote social responsibility and leave a lasting imprint on communities throughout the country.

About HireMee

HireMee is a SaaS platform for recruitment, assessments, and examination and is a part of Karpaga Assessment App Matrix Services Private Limited (KAAM Services Private Limited) and a social enterprise by Vee Technologies. Mr. Chocko Valliappa, the founder of HireMee, started the company with a vision to get young graduates- India’s hidden diamonds from different tiers of the nation to be discovered by companies. The company is also on a mission to register and complete assessments of 2 million students from over 7000 campuses.

For more information, please visit https://www.hiremee.co.in/