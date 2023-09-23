Golden Millets Launches Premium Millet Cookies and Millet Namkeen

New Delhi, India, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ — Golden Millets, a leading provider of premium millet snacks, today announced the launch of its new line of millet cookies and millet namkeen. The new snacks are made with nutrient-rich millets, which are a gluten-free and whole-grain alternative to traditional grains like wheat and rice.

Millets are a good source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They are also low in calories and fat, making them a healthy choice for people of all ages. Golden Millets’ new millet cookies and millet namkeen are made with high-quality ingredients and are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

We believe that everyone should have access to healthy and delicious snacks, and our new snacks offer a convenient and affordable option. We are committed to providing our customers with the highest quality millet snacks on the market.

About Millets

Millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that have been cultivated for thousands of years. They are a staple food in many parts of the world, and are known for their nutritional value and resilience to drought and other harsh conditions.

Millets are a good source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They are also low in calories and fat, making them a healthy choice for people of all ages. Millet flour can be used to make a variety of foods, including bread, pasta, and cookies.

About Golden Millets

Golden Millets is a leading provider of premium millet snacks. The company was founded in 2023 with the mission to provide people with healthy and delicious snack options. Golden Millets’ snacks are made with high-quality ingredients and are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

Millets Namkeen

Millets namkeen is a type of Indian snack that is made with millet flour and a variety of spices. It is a popular snack in India and is also becoming increasingly popular around the world.

Millets namkeen is a healthy and delicious snack option. It is a good source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. It is also low in calories and fat.

Benefits of Eating Millet Snacks

There are many benefits to eating millet snacks. Millets are a good source of protein, fiber, and essential vitamins and minerals. They are also low in calories and fat.

Here are some of the specific benefits of eating millet snacks:

Weight loss: Millets are a good source of fiber, which can help you feel full and satisfied after eating. This can help you eat fewer calories and lose weight.

Improved digestion: Millets are also a good source of fiber, which can help improve digestion. Fiber helps to keep the digestive system healthy and regular.

Reduced risk of heart disease: Millets are a good source of magnesium, which can help to lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Improved blood sugar control: Millets have a low glycemic index, which means that they do not cause blood sugar levels to spike rapidly after eating. This can help to improve blood sugar control in people with diabetes and prediabetes.

Reduced risk of cancer: Millets contain antioxidants, which can help to protect the body from cancer.

Conclusion

Golden Millets’ new line of millet cookies and millet namkeen offer a healthy and delicious alternative to traditional snacks. The new snacks are made with nutrient-rich millets and are free of artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives.

If you are looking for a healthy and delicious snack option, Golden Millets’ millet cookies and millet namkeen are a great choice.

Address and Contact Details

Golden Millets

Shop No: – C-379, Opposite Aggarwal handloom,

Shiksha Bharti road, sector 7, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075

Contact: +917048900661

Email ID: Info@goldenmillets.com