FPT INDUSTRIAL AT BUSWORLD TO PRESENT ITS SOLUTIONS FOR THE MOBILITY OF TOMORROW

At its dedicated stand (Hall 4 – Booth # 424), FPT Industrial will be showing off its comprehensive range of innovative and sustainable solutions for mass transport, inspired by a consistent strategy that aims to mutually satisfy environmental requirements, those of transport companies, and those of the passengers on board.

Held since 1971, Busworld is the largest bus and coach-only B2B exhibition in the world, and the 2023 edition will feature all the main bus OEMs, representing about 80% of total vehicle production in Europe and Turkey. For its debut as an independent exhibitor at Busworld, FPT Industrial will be showcasing products and solutions both in the internal combustion engine and in the ePowertrain segments, in which the brand holds leading positions.

In the ePowertrain segment, FPT Industrial is quickly becoming a serious player in the market, thanks in no small part to the opening of its dedicated ePowertrain Plant in Turin (Italy) in October 2022.

FPT Industrial is a zero-emission solutions provider for all bus applications focused on battery packs and Battery Management Systems (BMSs).

Visitors to the brand’s stand at Busworld 2023 will be able to see three highly awaited ePowertrain products. The 37 kWh eBS37 EVO battery pack for minibuses with high energy density of up to 140 Wh/kg, up to eight years’ warranty, and new best-in-class safety features (ECE R100.3). This battery pack adopts the eBM5, the first BMS developed by FPT Industrial, featuring advanced BMS algorithms to enhance safety, accuracy, and performance. The third product on display will be the 69 kWh eBS69 battery pack for buses, with best-in-class energy density of up to 178 Wh/kg, up to ten years’ warranty, and perfectly shaped for bus applications, optimizing installation in customer vehicles.

The eBS37 battery model is also at the center of a new partnership between FPT Industrial and Reefilla, an innovative Turin-based startup offering the first predictive mobile charging service for commercial fleets and private users. The pilot project aims to give a second life to batteries from commercial electric vehicles and minibuses. eBS37 batteries no longer suitable for electric traction purposes will be delivered to Reefilla, which will recover the batteries’ modules and over 50% of their internal components. The components will then be installed in Reefilla’s Fillee mobile power banks, for use in recharging its customers’ electric vehicles.

In the ICE bus business, FPT Industrial is a proven full-service manufacturer with both diesel and natural-gas engines in the 3-8.7 liter range, covering minibus, city/intercity bus, and coach applications. Through IVECO BUS, FPT Industrial is the market leader in the intercity segment.

At Busworld 2023, the brand will be presenting its N67 NG engine, featuring best-in-class performance capabilities of up to 285 HP and 1250 Nm, low fuel consumption, reduced engine noise compared to diesel engines thanks to FPT Industrial’s multipoint stoichiometric combustion, and reductions in CO2 emissions of up to 15% (WHTC) vs equivalent diesel engines. Optimized for city and intercity buses, the Euro VI Step E compliant N67 NG engine is a sustainable, ready-to-use solution.

A dedicated Customer Service corner will provide a full and easy-to-navigate overview of all FPT Industrial services dedicated to the bus sector.

FPT Industrialis a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG), dedicated to the design, production, and sale of powertrains and solutions for on- and off-road vehicles, as well as marine and power generation applications. Over 8,000 people across ten production sites and eleven R&D centers work for FPT Industrial all around the world. Active in nearly 100 different countries, its global sales and its Customer Service department supports all Brand customers. The extensive product offering includes six engine ranges with power outputs from 42 hp to over 1,000 hp, transmissions with torque up to 500 Nm, and front and rear axles from 2.45 to 32 tonne GAW (Gross Axle Weight). FPT Industrial offers the most complete line-up of natural gas engines for industrial applications on the market, with power outputs ranging from 50 to 520 hp. A dedicated ePowertrain division is accelerating the path towards net zero-emissions mobility, with electric drivelines, battery packs, and battery management systems. This extensive offering, and its strong focus on R&D, makes FPT Industrial a world leader in industrial powertrains and solutions. For more information, visit www.fptindustrial.com.

