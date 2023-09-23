Rohde & Schwarz Rethinks 5G Testing at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, 2023

Columbia, MD, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Rohde & Schwarz will showcase its key 5G and 5G-Advanced testing solutions at Mobile World Congress in Las Vegas, NV from September 26 to 28. Companies testing 5G devices today are at an inflection point with regards to the maturity of the market. 5G technology is one of the fastest growing technologies today. Whether early adopter of 5G or just entering the 5G market, manufacturers need test solutions that are purpose-built for the current standards, while making good financial sense. Rohde & Schwarz rethinks their 5G device test solution to meet these needs.

Attendees of MWC Las Vegas will experience the R&S CMX500 one-box tester (OBT) at the Rohde & Schwarz booth. Two key demonstrations that are being highlighted cover RedCap Testing and WiFi-7 Signaling Test. Reduced Capability (RedCap) devices are having a significant impact on expanding the 5G NR device ecosystem. The R&S CMX500 radio communication tester is a purpose-built platform, with an ideal price/performance, that meets 5G RedCap testing needs today, while providing a future-proof platform that can scale with 5G device testing needs.

The WiFi-7 Signaling Test using the R&S CMX500 OBT aims to achieve advancements in wireless technology. Wi-Fi 7’s primary goal is to deliver data speeds of tens of gigabits per second with minimal latency to meet the demands of modern applications like ultra-high-definition video streaming and virtual reality. Testing these advanced features presents a challenge, requiring low-distortion transmit signals across a wide bandwidth and impeccable analysis bandwidth with minimal residual error vector magnitude. The R&S CMX500 OBT stands as an industry-first, offering both Wi-Fi 7 and 5G NR testing within a single, compact platform, exemplifying the convergence of cutting-edge wireless technologies.

For further information on rethinking 5G testing with the R&S CMX500, visit: https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/rethink-5g-testing.html

