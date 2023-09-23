Customer-specific electronics design and manufacturing from a single source

Somerset, NJ, 2023-Sep-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Conta-Clip offers the design, development, production and qualification of customer-specific electronic products from a single source

From simple but effective interface converters to complex control systems with touch displays and Ethernet connection, the manufacturer has successfully completed a wide variety of projects. Customers can thus relieve their own development departments and concentrate on their core business.

Conta-Clip has state-of-the-art electronics manufacturing facilities and extensive expertise from many years designing and manufacturing versatile electronics. The company develops competitive solutions including account costing and closely cooperates with the customer from needs analysis to prototype development, functional testing, series production and, if necessary, certification. Conta-Clip combines hardware and software development and production under one roof.

Services include 3D PCB design, enclosure construction, software development with C | VISUAL STUDIO, etc., creation of graphical user interfaces (GUI), Android and Apple apps, PCB assembly with SMD technology and automatic and manual soldering. The services are tailored precisely to individual customer and application requirements and extend to intelligent packaging and logistics concepts, with optional warehousing and just-in-time delivery.

CONTA-CLIP is one of Europe´s leading manufacturers of electric terminal blocks. Based in Hövelhof, Germany, the medium-sized, family-run company has been producing electric and electronic connection systems for the process and automation industries for more than 40 years. CONTA-CLIP supplies all industry sectors, focusing on railroad industries, shipbuilding, building automation, conveyor technology, machine and plant engineering and construction, instrumentation and control technology, control panel manufacturing, transformer manufacturing, and environmental technology. The company consists of three specialized branches: CONTA-CONNECT for electric connection technology, CONTA-ELECTRONICS for electronics and CONTA-CON for PCB edge connectors. Additionally, CONTA-CLIP provides services such as customizing housings and mounting rails, labeling and supplying user-specific electronic components.

