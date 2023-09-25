Lucintel Forecasts Global BYOD and enterprise mobility Market to Reach $194 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global BYOD and enterprise mobility market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, IT and telecommunication, automobile, retail, healthcare, and transportation and logistic markets. The global BYOD and enterprise mobility market is expected to reach an estimated $194.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.0% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing comfort level of companies with cloud-based services, rising demand of mobile data and mobile devices, and rapid rate of urbanization and industrialization.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in BYOD and enterprise mobility to 2030 by service (managed services and professional services), software (data management, email management, application management, device management, and others), security (device security, applications security, network security, mobile content security, and others), end use industry (BFSI, IT and telecommunications, automobile, retail, healthcare, transportation, and logistics, and others, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, device security, applications security, network security, and mobile content security are the major segments of BYOD and enterprise mobility market by security. Lucintel forecast that device security will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, IT and telecommunication will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising popularity of BYOD and other forms of mobility in IT and telecom sectors.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing use of technologically cutting-edge solutions like artificial intelligence (AI) and big data coupled with the growing adoption of cloud infrastructure in various countries.

Cisco Systems, Tech Mahindra, Capgemini, Sap, Accenture, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Oracle Corporation, and Avaya are the major suppliers in the BYOD and enterprise mobility market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. United States Residential Humidifier Market

2. Virtual Reality Headset Market

3. Household Appliances Market

4. Smartphone Market:

5. Game Consoles Market:

6. CMOS Image Sensors Market:

7. Kitchen Appliances Market:

8. Image Sensors Market:

9. LED Market:

10. Personal Computer Market: