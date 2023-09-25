Lucintel Forecasts Global claw machine Market to Reach $2.5 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-25 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global claw machine market looks promising with opportunities in the entertainment center, restaurant, retail, and gaming zone markets. The global claw machine market is expected to reach an estimated $2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing popularity of family entertainment centers, signficant demand for this machine among younger consumers, and rising preference for online claw machine platforms.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in claw machine market to 2030 by type (mini, middle, and large), control (coin-operated, card-based, and smartphone-controlled), application (amusement park, supermarket, shop, and others), end use (entertainment centers, restaurants, retail, gaming zones, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, amusement park, supermarket, and shop are the major segments of claw machine market by application. Lucintel forecasts that amusement park is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial demand for claw machines in such parks.

Within this market, entertainment center will remain the largest segment due to growing installation of claw machines in these places to offer an entertaining experience to a wide range of customers.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising populaton’s demand for entertainment products and growing installation of claw machines in amusement centers and shopping malls of the region.

Elaut, Smart Industries, Coast To Coast Entertainment, Paokai Electronic, Da Sheng Technology Enterprise, Shanghai Homepower Industries, Guangzhou Funshare Technology, Nantong Ace Amusements, Guangzhou Loyo, and Panda Vending are the major suppliers in the claw machine market.

