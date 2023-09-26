Coats and Lenzing Join Forces

Bristol, UK, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Coats, a global leader in the industrial thread and consumer textile crafts, is delighted to announce a strategic collaboration with Lenzing, a leading producer of sustainable speciality fibres. This partnership brings together two industry powerhouses to advance sustainability and innovation in the textile sector.

Coats and Lenzing share a mutual commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. By combining Coats’ expertise in industrial thread solutions and Lenzing’s leadership in sustainable fibres, this collaboration aims to revolutionise the textile industry by offering eco-friendly and innovative solutions to customers worldwide.

Coats is excited to partner with Lenzing, a company known for its dedication to sustainable fibres and eco-friendly practices. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering environmentally responsible solutions to our customers. Together with Lenzing, we can drive innovation and help our industry transition to more sustainable practices.

Lenzing’s innovative TENCEL™ fibres, derived from sustainable wood sources, are highly regarded for their eco-friendly properties, including biodegradability and reduced environmental impact. By incorporating TENCEL™ fibres into its thread solutions, Coats can offer textile manufacturers a more sustainable choice for a wide range of applications, from apparel to automotive and beyond.

Together, we can create innovative and sustainable textile solutions that not only meet the demands of today’s consumers but also protect the environment for future generations. Customers and partners of Coats and Lenzing can expect to benefit from this collaboration through a diverse range of sustainable products and services designed to reduce the environmental impact of textile production. For more information about Coats India and its range of industrial thread and consumer textile crafts products and services, please visit the official website.

About the Author:

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provides complementary and value-adding products, services, and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high-technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.

Website: https://coats.com/