Coats India: Honored as a Top 100 Best Company to Work for in India 2023

Bristol, UK, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ — Coats India, the leading global industrial thread and consumer textile crafts company, is proud to announce it being named one of the Top 100 Best Companies to Work for in India 2023. This prestigious recognition underscores Coats India’s commitment to creating a positive and engaging work environment for its employees.

The Top 100 Best Companies to Work for in India 2023 list is a testament to organisations that prioritise employee satisfaction, growth, and well-being. Coats India’s inclusion in this list reflects the company’s unwavering dedication to fostering a workplace culture that values diversity, innovation, and continuous improvement.

By being recognised in this esteemed list, Coats India reaffirms its dedication to promoting a workplace environment that values diversity, empowers employees, and drives innovation. At Coats, our employees are at the heart of everything we do. This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our entire team. We are committed to providing an inclusive and inspiring workplace where our employees can thrive and grow professionally.

Coats India has always placed a strong emphasis on employee development, engagement, and well-being. The company offers a wide range of initiatives to support its employees, including training and development programs, health and wellness initiatives, and a collaborative and inclusive work culture that encourages innovation and creativity. As it looks to the future, the company will continue to invest in its people, products, and processes to maintain its position as an industry leader in India and globally.

For more information about Coats India and its range of industrial thread and consumer textile crafts products and services, please visit the official website.

Coats is the world’s leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provides complementary and value-adding products, services, and software solutions to the apparel and footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high-technology Performance Materials threads, yarns and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.

Website: https://coats.com/