Lucintel Forecasts Global deception technology Market to Reach $5.3 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global deception technology market looks promising with opportunities in the banking, financial services, and insurance (bfsi), energy & utility, government, healthcare, telecom & it, manufacturing, and retail markets. The global deception technology market is expected to reach an estimated $5.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising APTs and zero-day attacks, growing demand for effective solutions for early detection of attackers, and increasing adoption of BYOD and IoT trends with enterprises.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in deception technology to 2030 by component (solutions and services), deception stack (application security, data security, endpoint security, and network security), deployment mode (cloud and on-premises), end use industry (banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), energy & utilities, government, healthcare, telecom & it, manufacturing, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, solution and services are the major segments of deception technology market by component. Lucintel forecast that solution will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to growing demand for comprehensive and integrated security solutions, as well as increasing need for holistic and customizable cybersecurity offerings to protect critical assets and data.

Within this market, BFSI will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to rising adoption of deception platforms in financial sector along with growing demand for technological design highly advanced decoys and lures to misdirect attackers and protects real assets from being attacked.

APAC will remain the fastest growing region over the forecast period due to growing number of cyber threats and attacks in countries across the region, rising awareness towards the importance of robust security practices coupled with increasinf government initiatives promoting cybersecurity.

Allure Security Technology, Topspin Security, Varmour, Smokescreen Technologies, Acalvio Technologies, NTT Security, Ridgeback Network Defense, SEC Technologies, Watchguard Technologies, and Attivo Networks are the major suppliers in the deception technology market.

