Lucintel Forecasts Global digital clamp meter Market to Reach $43.3 billionby 2030.

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global digital clamp meter market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, industrial, and commercial applications. The global digital clamp meter market is expected to reach an estimated $43.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising production of electrical and electronic equipment, increasing demand for accurate electrical measuring equipment in vehicles, and growing preference for these meters among DIYers and hobbyists.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in digital clamp meter market to 2030 by current type (AC, DC, and AC/DC), application (residential, industrial, and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, AC, DC, and AC/DC are the major segments of digital clamp meter market by current type. Lucintel forecasts that ac is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its widespread use in calculating load current or leakage current in an AC circuit such as lights or power lines in a home, building, or plant.

Within this market, industrial will remain the largest segment due to expanding demand for digital clamp meters among various end-use industries, such as oil and gas, telecommunication, energy and utility, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and automotive.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rapid adoption of e-vehicles, existence of major electronics manufacturing hubs, and rapid industrialization in the region.

Asian Contec, Fluke, Hioki, Klein Tools, Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works, Mastech, Metravi Instruments, and Sper Scientific Instruments are the major suppliers in the digital clamp meter market.

