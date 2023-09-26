Lucintel Forecasts Global digital printing on the global wood Market to Reach $5.9 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the digital printing on the global wood market looks promising with opportunities in the vertical, flame retardant, furniture, flooring, roofing, yatch, and recreational vehicle markets. The digital printing on the global wood market is expected to reach an estimated $5.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing preference towards printed wood flooring among designers and architects, increasing usage of engineered woods, and rising residential real estate across the globe.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in digital printing on the wood to 2030 by type (plywood, particleboard, oriented strand board (OSB), and medium-density fibreboard (MDF)), end use industry (vertical applications, fire retardant applications, furniture, flooring, roofing, yatchs, and recreational vehicles), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, plywood, particleboard, oriented strand board (OSB), and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) are the major segments of digital printing on the wood market by type. Lucintel forecasts that plywood will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it comes in the range of thickness, provides excellent rigidity, as well as it is fabricated in various ways for the creation of 4D structures and furniture.

Within this market, flooring will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for the digital wood printing from the commercial and residential places across the states, such as florida, georgia, and north and south carolina.

Electronics for Imaging, Roland DG Corporation, Swiss Krono Group, Simpac, and Stainer Schriften & Siebdruck are the major suppliers in the digital printing on the wood market.

