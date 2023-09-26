Lucintel Forecasts Global display quantum dot Market to Reach $13.9 billionby 2030..

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global display quantum dot market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, and it and telecommunication sectors. The global display quantum dot market is expected to reach an estimated $13.90 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising demand for low power consuming high-resolution displays, growing demand for microled displays, and significant application of this display in consumer electronics and automotive sectors.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in display quantum dot to 2030 by product (smartphone, PC monitor, tablet PC, and television), material (cadmium-containing and cadmium-free), application (optoelectronics, biological imaging, security and surveillance, quantum optics, and renewable energy), end use industry (consumer electronics, healthcare, automotive, IT and telecommunication, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, smartphone, PC monitor, tablet PC, and television are the major segments of display quantum dot market by product. Lucintel forecast that television is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for quantum dot-based displays in this product to provide a better viewing experience with improved color reproduction and high brightness.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to tremendous use of quantum dot-based displays in this sector for various gadgets, such as televisions, cellphones, and tablets.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population’s demand for QLEDs and devices with flexible displays and presence of well-established infrastructure in the region.

Nanosys, Dow, Samsung, LG, Nanoco, Sharp, Quantum Materials, Sony, 3M, and Ocean Nanotech are the major suppliers in the display quantum dot market.

