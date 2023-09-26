Lucintel Forecasts Global electronic nose Market to Reach $50.1 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electronic nose market looks promising with opportunities in the military and defense, healthcare, food and beverage, and waste management (environmental monitoring) markets. The global electronic nose market is expected to reach an estimated $50.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are emergence of AI and neuromorphic computing in e-nose technology, and growing use of e-nose in the food industry so as to monitor quality, self-life investigation, and authencity assessment.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in electronic nose to 2030 by type (embedded sensors and portable devices), technology type (metal oxide semi-conductor sensors (MOS), quartz crystal microbalance (QCM), conducting polymers (CP), and others), end use industry (military and defense, healthcare, food and beverage, waste management (environmental monitoring), and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, embedded sensors and portable devices are the major segments of electronic nose market by type. Lucintel forecasts that portable devices is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, food and beverage will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Sensigent, Stratuscent, Brechbuehler, Scensive Technology, Comon Invent, Airsense, Alpha Mos, Odotech, Electronic Sensor Technology, and Enose are the major suppliers in the electronic nose market.

“

“”This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1. United States Residential Humidifier Market

2. Virtual Reality Headset Market

3. Household Appliances Market

4. Smartphone Market:

5. Game Consoles Market:

6. CMOS Image Sensors Market:

7. Kitchen Appliances Market:

8. Image Sensors Market:

9. LED Market:

10. Personal Computer Market: