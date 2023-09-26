Lucintel Forecasts Global semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property Market to Reach $7.2 billionby 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Sep-26 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, computers and peripheral, automobile, and industrial markets. The global semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption IOT connected devices in various sectors, escalating demand for modern soc designs, and on-going advancement in the multicore technology for the consumer electronics market.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property to 2030 by revenue type (license, royalty, and services), IP type (processor IP, wired and wireless interface IP, and other IP types), end use industry (consumer electronics, computers and peripherals, automobile, industrial, and other end-user verticals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, license, royalty, and services are the major segments of semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market by revenue type. Lucintel forecasts that royalty is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Faraday Technology, Fujitsu, Mindtree, ARM Ltd (Softbank), Synopsys, Cadence, Ceva, Andes Technology, Mediatek, and Digital Media Professionals are the major suppliers in the semiconductor (silicon) intellectual property market.

